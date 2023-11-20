The Warter Group joins LPL, Seapoint Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Matt Warter, AIF and Theresa Houle, AIF, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with Seapoint Wealth Advisors, an existing firm supported by LPL Strategic Wealth Services. Warter and Houle reported having served $100 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Plan Member.

With more than 15 years of experience, Warter is a previous regional director who worked with about 1,000 financial advisors throughout Southern California. He now serves a diverse range of clients, helping them develop comprehensive financial plans that align with each individual’s unique objectives and circumstances.

Houle has been in the industry for about eight years, starting in her father’s financial planning business as his successor. She quickly established herself as a dedicated and results-driven financial professional who takes a holistic approach to wealth management and financial planning.

They formed a team after Warter acquired Houle’s family practice, recognizing they shared the same vision and values. “We’re a young team, but we’ve formed a community within our business,” Houle said. “We’ve created a culture where our clients know each other. It’s been beautiful to see my father’s legacy continue as we build out our own brand and take the practice to the next level.”

Looking for more innovative capabilities, local support and more flexibility to operate on their own terms, the San Diego-based team chose to partner with LPL and Seapoint Wealth Advisors. With the move, they become The Warter Group by Seapoint Wealth Advisors.

“We had been eying LPL for a while, and once we were introduced to the Seapoint team, everything just clicked,” Warter said. “LPL has industry-leading technology with economies of scale where we can get more for less, all connected in one robust platform that makes it easier to do business. And then Seapoint is a local team of like-minded financial professionals who share our mission to put clients’ best interests first.”

Chad Taylor, president of Seapoint Wealth advisors, stated, “We are excited to grow the Seapoint team with the addition of Matt Warter and Theresa Houle. It’s been a pleasure getting to know them, both personally and professionally. It became clear very early on that their vision and client-first culture aligns perfectly with ours. We are thrilled to have the Warter Group join our office and look forward to working with them as we continuously elevate the client experience at Seapoint Wealth Advisors.”

Personalized support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

On top of the support from Seapoint, Warter and Houle appreciate the multitude of resources provided by LPL Strategic Wealth Services, which is designed for financial advisors who want to own their business without the burden of operational and business management responsibilities.

Advisors who use Strategic Wealth have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, along with an added layer of ongoing strategic support for daily operations and long-term business management. They benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice at LPL.

“The Strategic Wealth Services aspect was a key factor in this decision to move,” Warter said. “We want to continue to grow, so we need all the capabilities that Strategic Wealth offers the Seapoint team, which in turn allows us to put our attention on things that matter most — taking care of our existing clients and bringing in new opportunities. We are excited about the future of our business and the path ahead.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Growth, stated, “We welcome Matt and Theresa to the LPL community and congratulate them on taking this next step in the evolution of their practice. Also, I want to congratulate Chad and the Seapoint team for growing their network — it’s a testament to their service model and culture. Strategic Wealth Services offers a truly tailored experience to help breakaway advisors move to the independent space with personalized support each step of the way—from planning, through the transition, to ongoing business solutions. We look forward to an exciting road ahead with both The Warter Group and Seapoint Wealth Advisors.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.





About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. The Warter Group by Seapoint Wealth Advisors, Seapoint Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc



Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #505663