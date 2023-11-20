Cloud ID™ Expands APAC Presence with ABS-CBN’s The Filipino Channel

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synacor recently expanded its relationship with a leading international Filipino content provider, significantly increasing the footprint of Synacor’s Cloud ID™ identity and access management platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



ABS-CBN Australia Pty. Ltd. (“ABS-CBN”) is now using Synacor’s Cloud ID to authenticate cross-platform delivery of ABS-CBN’s The Filipino Channel (TFC) via StarHub in Singapore, to give verified TFC subscribers access to TV Everywhere (TVE) viewing. Synacor’s expanded agreement builds on ABS-CBN and its affiliates’ existing use of Cloud ID to authenticate TFC in the United States and elsewhere in the APAC region.

Cloud ID streamlines the login process StarHub subscribers use to access TFC on smart TVs and devices via ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC. StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital services. Synacor’s SaaS-based managed services solution removes the complexity of integration, allowing TFC and StarHub to focus on delivering content experiences that drive consumer engagement and monetization.

“Our goal is always to provide the best subscriber experience for our customers while maintaining a competitive and profitable content business,” said ABS-CBN Managing Director for Asia-Pacific Maribel Hernaez. “TV Everywhere and direct-to-consumer options are critical components of that experience. Synacor’s Cloud ID guarantees a secure solution and seamless deployments for our customers to enjoy streamlined viewing of TFC at home or on the go.”

“As multi-platform viewing increases, identity and access management is becoming increasingly important for the global video industry,” said Dana Golden, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Synacor. “ABS-CBN Australia Pty. Ltd. is on the front lines of implementing cloud-based solutions for reaching more users and we are making it easy for any content provider to replicate this success with their distribution partners around the world.”

Cloud ID is a managed service running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, globally renowned streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, for use cases spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, hotels, airlines, rewards programs and more. The platform’s simple, secure, and frictionless customer experience reaches more than 150M subscribers, managing more than 30M unique sign-ins per month, with the ability to scale to millions of users and support outsized access demand.

For more information, visit www.CloudID.io.

