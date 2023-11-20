Mutual Fund Assets Market to Garner $101.2 trillion, Globally, by 2027: States Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research on the global mutual fund assets market , the industry is projected to garner $101.2 trillion by 2027. The market was valued at $54.93 trillion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a noteworthy CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report is a valuable resource of competitive landscape, porter’s five forces, major segments, key strategies, and changing market dynamics.

The global mutual fund assets market is gaining momentum due to incorporation of digitalized technologies, latest portfolio management services, and surge in investment toward mutual funds. However, fluctuations in the capital market environment and the great expense ratio and sales charges restrain market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in new initiatives and support by governments toward the mutual fund assets will offer ample growth opportunities to the market in future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020–2027 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2019 $54.93 trillion Market Size in 2027 $101.2 trillion CAGR 11.3% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered fund type, distribution channel, investor type, and region. Drivers Increased investment in mutual funds Implementation of digitalized technologies Opportunities Surge in government support & initiatives for the mutual fund assets market Restraints increased proliferation of a large number of private sector funds

The report provides in-depth segmentation of the global market for mutual fund assets on the basis of fund type, distribution channel, investor type, and region.

By fund type, the equity funds segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the overall market revenue and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. On the other hand, the hybrid and other funds segment would cite the fastest growth with 15.6% CAGR by 2027.

In terms of distribution channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment grabbed the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total market revenue and is projected to continue its supremacy from 2020 to 2027. The direct seller's segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest growth with 13.3% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe.

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across North America was largest in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global mutual fund assets market revenue and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast timeframe. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The key market players profiled in the mutual fund assets market involve The Vanguard Group, Inc., PIMCO, State Street Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Capital Group, and BlackRock, Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global mutual fund assets market share along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global mutual fund assets market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global mutual fund assets market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Fund Type

Equity Funds

Bond Funds

Money Market Funds

Hybrid & Other Funds

By Distribution Channel

Banks

Financial Advisors/Brokers

Direct Sellers

Others

By Investor Type

Institutional

Individual

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy



Ireland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Hong Kong

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key market players

BlackRock, Inc.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Capital Group

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

PIMCO

State Street Corporation

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

