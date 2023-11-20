Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size To Worth USD 331.92 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 7.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market size is To Grow from USD 162.55 Million in 2022 to USD 331.92 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

A Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) is a crucial piece of equipment used in laboratories to provide a controlled environment for handling hazardous materials, particularly microorganisms. The BSC operates under negative pressure, ensuring air is drawn through HEPA filters, removing contaminants and protecting both the operator and the environment. There are three main types: Class I, Class II, and Class III, each offering varying levels of protection. Class II BSCs, with a glass front, are the most common, providing both personnel and product protection. By preventing cross-contamination and ensuring sample integrity, BSCs play a vital role in promoting safe and effective work with infectious agents.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Class I, Class II, and Class III), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories, and Academic & Research Organizations), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The class II segment accounted for around 39.5% market share

On the basis of the product type, the global biological safety cabinet market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. Class II Biological Safety Cabinets accounted for the largest share in the Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) market due to their versatile applications and superior safety features. These cabinets offer both personnel and product protection, making them highly sought after in various research, pharmaceutical, and clinical settings. Their ability to handle a wide range of biological agents and maintain a sterile environment while ensuring operator safety has contributed to their widespread adoption. Additionally, Class II cabinets are compliant with international safety standards and guidelines, further boosting their demand. With a focus on personnel protection, sample integrity, and cross-contamination prevention, Class II BSCs continue to dominate the market, driving their significant market share.

The diagnostics & testing laboratories segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the global biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics & testing laboratories, and academic & research organizations. The diagnostics & testing laboratories segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases necessitates accurate and efficient diagnostic procedures, driving the demand for advanced diagnostic equipment like biological safety cabinets (BSCs). The growing number of diagnostic and testing laboratories in both developed and emerging economies is creating a substantial market opportunity. The stringent regulations and guidelines in healthcare and diagnostics industries mandate the use of biosafety cabinets to ensure personnel safety and prevent cross-contamination. As a result, the diagnostics & testing laboratories segment is poised for significant growth in the BSC market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 8.1% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the biological safety cabinet (BSC) market during the forecast period due to significant economic growth, leading to increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. The rising awareness of biosafety measures, especially in emerging economies, drives the demand for BSCs to handle infectious agents safely. The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in countries like China and India fuel the adoption of advanced BSC technologies.

North America holds the largest share in the biological safety cabinet (BSC) market due to healthcare infrastructure and a significant presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in extensive research and development activities. The stringent regulatory guidelines and a strong emphasis on laboratory safety drive the demand for advanced BSCs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global biological safety cabinet market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Labconco Corp., NuAire, Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Azbil Telstar, Jinan Biobase Biotech Co. Ltd., Germfree Laboratories, Inc., Air Science, Inc., Haier Biomedical, and Cruma S.A. and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the release of their new 1500 Series Biological Safety Cabinet, which is specifically designed to fulfil the needs of most laboratories while safeguarding them from numerous biological dangers and contamination. The new series delivers a high degree of personal and product security while combining energy efficiency, safety, and user convenience.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Biological Safety Cabinet Market, By Product

Class I

Class II

Class III

Biological Safety Cabinet Market, By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

Biological Safety Cabinet Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



