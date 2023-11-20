Springbig Launches “Gift Cards by Springbig”, Transforming Payment Solutions for the Cannabis Retail Experience

The new gift card feature is the latest product launch on the Springbig platform to streamline payments and meet evolving consumer preferences.



BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringBig Holdings , Inc. (OTCQX: SBIG), a leading provider of vertical SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Gift Cards by Springbig. The new feature builds on recent product launches across the platform to revolutionize the way customers engage with retailers through secure, user-friendly, and efficient payment solutions. Springbig is paving the way for a future where dispensary transactions are easier and more convenient than ever.

Both physical and digital gift cards are a growing category among consumers of all ages. Seventy six percent of consumers have purchased a gift card in the past year, and of those gift cards purchased, 40 percent were digital. Additionally, 61 percent of consumers reported spending more than the amount included on the card when redeeming, boosting total sales for merchants.

“An increasing number of consumers today are prioritizing convenience, often in the palm of their hand and on their smartphone,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of Springbig. “Gift Cards by Springbig is doing just that by simplifying the payments process and enhancing accessibility. Much like the user-friendly functionality of the Starbucks app, Springbig’s new gift card feature is empowering retailers to meet consumers where they're at through seamless digital channels.”

Gift Cards by Springbig streamlines the payment process by eliminating the need for cash transactions and the inconvenience of visiting an ATM. With Gift Cards by Springbig, customers have the power to adjust their reloadable card to their preferences, creating a more personalized and efficient dispensary experience. Gift Cards by Springbig also features an autofill capability, which automatically replenishes the card when a user's balance falls below a specified threshold. This feature not only simplifies the transaction process but also ensures that customers enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

Launching in time for the holiday season, Gift Cards by Springbig allows customers to send pre-loaded gift cards to their friends and family. Gift cards can be reused and reloaded by the recipient once the initial balance has been used. Visit springbig.com to learn more about Gift Cards by Springbig.

Springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through loyalty rewards programs, text message marketing, CRM and other tools to increase retention, boost revenue, build customer loyalty, and create smarter marketing campaigns. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

