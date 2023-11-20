MomMed Unveils Black Friday Cyber Monday Event: Celebrating Motherhood with Savings!

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the festive season approaches, MomMed, a leading baby and maternity brand, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday Cyber Monday event. This spectacular occasion includes exciting collaborative giveaways and substantial product discounts. Unmissable deals on brand favorites, essential mother-baby products, and surprise gift bundles await.



Dedicated to delivering high-quality products addressing preconception, breastfeeding, and parenting challenges, MomMed seizes the Black Friday opportunity to launch a Giveaway initiative with TikTok and Instagram influencers. The central theme is to express gratitude, especially to mothers, through thoughtful and valuable prizes.

In addition to the Giveaway, MomMed will unveil its biggest discount event of the year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From November 20 to December 1, substantial discounts on best-selling products and limited edition Gift Bundles express gratitude to consistent supporters and reaffirm MomMed's commitment to offering top-quality products at competitive prices.



Explore exclusive offers on the official website:

Use code "HAPPYMOM" for 30% OFF:

- MomMed S21 Breast Pump

- MomMed S10 Pro Breast Pump

- MomMed Baby Bottle Warmer

Exclusive Limited-Time 100 Sets of Gift Bundles:

- Create your set with a popular wearable breast pump + baby bottle warmer + breast milk storage bags/flanges. This value-packed offer provides a one-stop-shop for new moms and an excellent gifting option.

MomMed's flagship product, the S21 Wearable Breast Pump, is a compact, discreet solution with adjustable modes, comfortable wear, low noise, and portability—ideal for working moms.

The new S10 Pro Wearable Breast Pump offers high capacity, long battery life, and efficient output, perfect for moms with increased pumping needs. The Bottle Warmer features gentle water bath heating, automatic water dispensing, and 24-hour insulation, simplifying the feeding process.

For more on MomMed's Black Friday Cyber Monday event, visit mommed.com. To participate in the collaborative Giveaway, follow MomMed on Instagram or TikTok.

About MomMed:

MomMed is a compassionate brand meeting baby and maternity needs, recognized for test strips, wearable breast pumps, and baby scales. Whether you're a new or seasoned mom, we understand the journey of motherhood and offer the assistance you deserve during this remarkable phase.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1942535a-b11d-4377-8959-d78461aa71c6