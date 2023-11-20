Mobile Medical Apps Market Size Worth USD 49.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Medical Apps market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.38 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in the level of awareness among patients regarding the benefits of mobile medical apps, growth in personalized medicine, and rise in the need for point-of-care diagnosis & treatment are propelling the demand for the market.

The aim of the market is to empower patients with information, help in reducing cost increases access throughout the system, including clinics and hospitals. It also promotes decision-making outcomes and supply data for predictive modeling. The growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks are a major driver of the mobile medical apps market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/311

The surge in demand for smartphones in various healthcare such as health management, health education, health information, data management, and relative workflow processes will boost the market demand. Several mobile phone apps have been manufactured to monitor the health of the patient and offer relative data to physicians. The advent of modern age technology is propelling market growth as it saves time and provides various benefits in remote areas

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 3.65 Billion CAGR (2019 - 2032) 22.9% The revenue forecast in 2027 USD 49.38 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Specialty, Subscription, Platform, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/311

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Mobile Medical Apps is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Mobile Medical Apps industry include:

AliveCor Inc.

Patientkeeper Inc.

Philips

IMS Health Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Nike

Medtronic

AT&T

Qualcomm

Cerner

Strategic Development

In February 2019, Twine Health was acquired by Fitbit. The acquisition will aid Fitbit to extend into healthcare industry and lay the foundation for the expansion of its offering to health systems, and self-insured employers along with creating opportunities to improve subscription-based revenue. This acquisition is expected to combine Fitbit's platform with lasting behavior change with Twine Health's clinical expertise.

In April 2020, Google and Apple teamed up for the development of a new system for contact tracing using apps. In this process, users can track down the people with whom infected patients have interacted and ensure that they get tested or go into quarantine.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/311

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Fitbit acquired Twine Health. The acquisition will help Fitbit to extend into healthcare and lay the foundation to expand its offering to health systems, health plans, and self-insured employers while creating opportunities to increase subscription-based revenue. The acquisition will combine Fitbit's platform with driving lasting behavior change with Twine Health's clinical expertise.

Mobile medical apps are applicable to the emergency medicine segment. Consumers have installed medical apps on their smartphones to avoid any fatal situation and contact experts in critical scenarios.

Fee-Based Subscription held a significant share, which allows customers to hop-on and hop-off a service whenever they want. It provides the customer flexibility to try new products and services and conveniently switch services.

The iPhone is one of the most popular platforms, and the increasing launch of medical apps that are compatible with iOS is driving the demand for the segment. The development of fee-based subscription apps is fostering the market demand.

The healthcare system is battling with an increased geriatric population globally. The recently developed medical apps are the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Critical Care Cardiology Internal Medicine Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Free Subscription Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Android iPhone iPad Blackberry Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Residents Physician

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Farming Market By Farming Type (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Others), By Offerings (Software, Hardware, Others) and By Application (Livestock Monitoring Application, Precision Farming Application, Others), Forecasts to 2027

5G Network Market By Enterprise (Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Others), By Communication Type, and By Region Forecast To 2030

AI-based Sensors Market By Type (Case-based reasoning, Ambient-intelligence, Neural networks, Inductive learning, Others), By Application (Biosensor, Health Monitoring, Maintenance, and Inspection, Human-computer interaction, Others), By Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Biosensors Market , By Product (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By Technology (Electrochemical, Optical, Piezoelectric, Thermal, Nanomechanical), By Application (Healthcare, Agriculture, Bioreactor, Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cobots Market By Payload Capacity, By Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Welding & Soldering, Processing), By End-Users (Automotive, Electronics, Plastics & Polymers, Furniture & Equipment, Metals & Machining, Food & Beverages, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

Hyperautomation Market By Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots, Natural Language Generation (NLG)), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Mobile Medical Apps Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights