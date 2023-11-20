Naloxone: The Future of Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction, A Market on the Rise as Demand for This Life-Saving Medication Explodes – Says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Naloxone Market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The opioid epidemic, characterized by the widespread use of opioid painkillers and illegal opioids, has led to a significant increase in opioid-related overdoses. The urgency to address this crisis has driven the demand for naloxone as a life-saving intervention.

In addition, public awareness campaigns and educational programs aimed at reducing the stigma associated with opioid use and educating the public about the risks of overdose have increased. These initiatives often include training on the proper use of naloxone, contributing to higher demand.

Furthermore, the availability of naloxone as an OTC product is further anticipated to create demand within the naloxone market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global naloxone market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including route of administration, sales channel, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global naloxone market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global naloxone market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-naloxone-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Naloxone Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of route of administration, intranasal is anticipated to dominate the naloxone market, as nasal pathway is one of the easiest and handy way of administering Naloxone.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.8 billion Growth Rate 11.1% Key Market Drivers Rising awareness and education programs

Rising prescription of opioids

Rising community distribution programs Companies Profiled Viatris Inc.

Adapt Pharma

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Kaléo

Mylan N.V.

Sandoz

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospira

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-naloxone-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global naloxone market growth include Viatris Inc., Adapt Pharma, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Kaléo, Mylan N.V., Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospira, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-naloxone-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global naloxone market based on route of administration, sales channel, end user and region

Global Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Status Prescription Required OTC

Global Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration Intranasal Intramuscular Intravenous

Global Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Hospitals & Clinics Others (Retail Pharmacies, etc.)

Global Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

Global Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Naloxone Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-naloxone-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Naloxone Report:

What will be the market value of the global naloxone market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global naloxone market?

What are the market drivers of the global naloxone market?

What are the key trends in the global naloxone market?

Which is the leading region in the global naloxone market?

What are the major companies operating in the global naloxone market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global naloxone market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-naloxone-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245