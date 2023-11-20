Taunton, MA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Top-rated military nonprofit

Homes For Our Troops joins

Giving Tuesday movement

TAUNTON, MA – The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is participating in the 24-hour global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, on Nov. 28, 2023. The organization is hoping to raise $1,000,000 in support of its mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Donations will have double the impact thanks to several supporters, including the HFOT National Board of Directors, Platinum National Partner ABC Supply Co., Inc., and HFOT Supporters USAA and CAES, who have generously agreed to collectively match contributions up to $1,000,000!

Money raised on Giving Tuesday will aid in funding the 31 specially adapted custom homes the organization plans to build next year.

Giving Tuesday donations will assist with expenses for the following life-changing adaptations: automatic door openers, wider doors throughout the home, safe rooms, and backup generators.

Since 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built 370 specially adapted custom homes nationwide, with nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent going directly to our program. Regaining their freedom and independence in an HFOT home, Veterans are able to focus on their recovery and achieving their goals. By joining Homes For Our Troops on Giving Tuesday, supporters can double their impact and help potentially raise a total of $2 million dollars; here’s what you can do:

Donate online, by phone 508-823-3300, or mail at 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. If mailing in a donation, please indicate you are supporting Giving Tuesday with your gift.





Share information about the event and our mission with your social media networks.

Donations made on this day will make a significant impact in the lives of injured Veterans, such as Army 1SG Danny Wallace, a 2023 home recipient in Montrose, CO. Danny would like to thank HFOT donors and supporters for their help in this important mission. “What you are doing for Veterans and their families speaks volumes of your character and beliefs. How can one truly thank another for such a selfless act of kindness? You will never be forgotten.”

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

