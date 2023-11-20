Keloid Treatment Market is predicted to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2033 with a Steady 3.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global keloid treatment market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2033. The global market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



Advanced Technologies Up surging the Global Keloid Treatment Industry:

Manufacturers play a crucial role in the global market in developing advanced technologies. These technologies drive the global market through their unique and quick treatment processes.

Cutera: Cutera is a laser system that targets affected areas and helps to reduce scar and break-related tissues. Patients are widely increasing the demand for this treatment to improve their spots.

Syneron Candela: Manufacturers are adopting Syneron Candela, which combines two systems, including fractional laser and laser resurfacing technologies. These systems enhance skin remodeling and reduce keloid scars through fractional laser resurfacing technology to improve patients' treatment.

Vbeam Perfecta: Manufacturers offer Vbeam Perfecta dye laser widely used for pigmented lesions. The laser treatment targets scar tissues and blood vessels, enhancing scar flattening and reducing redness.

Cryotherapy: Cryotherapy involves freezing keloid tissues by adding liquid nitrogen to improve patients' treatment experiences. Manufacturers are also adopting cryotherapy devices to provide a non-invasive keloid treatment approach.

Silicone-based Therapies: Manufacturers are improving patients' conditions through silicone-based therapies such as silicone ointments and gel sheets. Patients highly prefer these therapies to hydrate their skin and reduce keloid scars.

Microneedling Devices: Healthcare providers increasingly use micro-needling devices like SkinPen to control skin-related micro-injuries. This technology promotes better skin texture and smoothness and reduces keloids.

Healthcare providers increasingly use micro-needling devices like SkinPen to control skin-related micro-injuries. This technology promotes better skin texture and smoothness and reduces keloids. Topical Treatments: Rapidly growing pharmaceutical companies offer topical treatments containing 5-fluorouracil and corticosteroids. This treatment helps reduce and inhibit abnormal collagen and inflammation produced in keloids.



These are a few of the advanced technologies by manufacturers that improve patients' requirements and help to flatten keloids.

"The Keloid Treatment Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth by 2033, driven by increasing prevalence of keloid scars and advancements in treatment modalities,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Keloid Treatment Industry:

The global keloid treatment market is estimated to register a valuation of US$ 5.6 billion with a CAGR of 3.8% by 2033.

with a CAGR of by 2033. In the historical period, the global market recorded a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. The United States is anticipated to secure a share of 30.9% in the global market through 2033.

in the global market through 2033. Germany is estimated to register a share of 6.9% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. With a share of 5.8%, Germany is expanding the global market during the forecast period.



Key Player's Innovations Bring Lucrative Opportunities in the Keloid Treatment Market



Several essential players worldwide highly consolidates the global market. These players contribute key roles to expanding the global market by adopting various marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

Recent Developments in the Global Keloid Treatment Industry are:

In 2022, Avita Medical Inc. announced its approval of the RECELL System by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency located in Japan. It is an autologous therapy for the treatment of burn wounds.

Top 10 Key Companies Profiled in the Keloid Treatment Market:

Novartis AG Sensus Healthcare RXi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Perrigo Company plc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pacific World Corporation Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Revitol Corporation Avita Medical Limited

Keloid Treatment Industry by Segmentation

By Treatment:

Occlusive Dressing

Compression Therapy

Cryosurgery

Excision

Radiation Therapy

Laser Therapy

Interferon Therapy

Intralesional Corticosteroid Injections

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

