Global Anastomosis Devices Market Size To Worth USD 6.01 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anastomosis Devices Market size is to grow from USD 3.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.01 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Anastomosis devices are essential tools in modern surgical procedures, enabling the secure connection of blood vessels, intestines, and other tubular structures. These devices, such as staplers, clips, sutures, and vascular connectors, ensure precise and reliable anastomoses. They have revolutionized surgical practices by promoting faster procedures and post-operative recoveries. With their ability to facilitate seamless connections, anastomosis devices play a crucial role in various medical specialties, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing complications.

Global Anastomosis Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers & Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

In 2022, the disposable segment accounted for around 75.4% market share

On the basis of the product type, the global anastomosis devices market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment has secured the largest revenue share in the anastomosis devices market due to several factors. Disposable anastomosis devices offer convenience, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and eliminate the need for sterilization and reprocessing costs. They are particularly favored in healthcare settings where infection control is critical. Additionally, disposable devices are often more cost-effective for healthcare facilities, as they do not require significant upfront investments and can be billed separately for each procedure.

The cardiovascular surgery segment held the largest market in 2022, revenue share of around 47.5%

Based on the application, the global anastomosis devices market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and others. The cardiovascular surgery segment has emerged as the largest market in the anastomosis devices market due to several factors. Cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and heart valve disorders, are prevalent worldwide, leading to high demand for surgical interventions. Anastomosis devices play a crucial role in cardiovascular surgeries, facilitating secure connections of blood vessels and grafts. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, coupled with advancements in surgical techniques and the adoption of innovative anastomosis devices, has significantly boosted the demand for these devices in cardiovascular surgery.

The ambulatory care centers & clinics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period

Based on the type of end-user, the global anastomosis devices market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory care centers & clinics. The ambulatory care centers & clinics segment is expected to experience the fastest expansion in the anastomosis devices market during the forecast period due to several factors. With the increasing focus on cost-effective healthcare services and a shift towards outpatient care, ambulatory care centers and clinics are gaining popularity. These facilities offer convenient and efficient treatment options for patients, including surgical procedures that involve anastomosis devices.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to experience the highest growth in the anastomosis devices market over the forecast period. The region's large and growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income levels are key factors driving the demand for surgical procedures involving anastomosis devices. Additionally, expanding medical tourism and government initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities further contribute to the region's market growth.

North America has emerged as the leading revenue contributor in the anastomosis devices market due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the demand for surgical interventions involving anastomosis devices. Moreover, North America is at the forefront of adopting innovative medical technologies and surgical techniques, which further stimulates the market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global anastomosis devices market include Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Dextera Surgical Inc., Vitalitec Internaional Inc., Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., Ethicon, LLC, Peters Surgical, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2022, Seger Surgical Solutions has begun work on a next-generation laparoscopic bowel closure device for intracorporeal anastomosis (IA). The novel LAP IA 60 device can align, close, and staple typical openings for intracorporeal anastomosis rapidly, securely, and without the need for suturing.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global anastomosis devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Anastomosis Devices Market, By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Anastomosis Devices Market, By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

Anastomosis Devices Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers & Clinics

Anastomosis Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



