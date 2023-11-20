Global Diaper Market Report Outlook to 2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Unicharm, Essity, Bumkins, and Nobel Hygiene

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market (by Product Type, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising birth rates in developing nations and an increase in the number of ageing people in affluent countries are driving the demand for diapers. Diapers have grown in popularity mostly as a result of increase in female participation in the labor force and increased awareness about personal hygiene and infant hygiene, particularly in North America. The global diaper market is forecast to reach US$99.16 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The diaper market is growing globally due to increasing awareness of personal and infant hygiene.

Factors driving the market include rising birth rates in developing countries, an aging population in affluent nations, and increased female participation in the workforce.

The global diaper market is projected to reach approximately $99.16 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into baby diapers and adult diapers.

Baby diapers include disposable diapers, training nappies, cloth diapers, and others.

Adult diapers include pant-type diapers, pad-type diapers, tape-type diapers, and others.

Distribution channels include offline and online, with online channels experiencing faster growth.

Geographic Coverage:

The report covers regions such as North America, Latin America & MEA, Asia Pacific (including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, and others), and Europe (including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and others).

The North American baby diaper market is the largest, driven by high literacy rates and hygiene awareness.

The Asia Pacific adult diaper market is the fastest-growing due to increasing cases of urine incontinence.

Key Factors:

Growth Drivers: Factors such as the increasing number of working women, high birth rates in emerging economies, rapid urbanization, and a growing geriatric population are driving the demand for diapers.

Factors such as the increasing number of working women, high birth rates in emerging economies, rapid urbanization, and a growing geriatric population are driving the demand for diapers. Challenges: Skin rashes caused by prolonged diaper use can be a drawback for the market.

Skin rashes caused by prolonged diaper use can be a drawback for the market. Trends: Trends in the diaper market include smart diapers, ingredient transparency, and a rising demand for biodegradable diapers.

Competitive Landscape:

The diaper market is fragmented, with specific countries like Indonesia and Japan having dominant players.

Key players in the global diaper market include Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Unicharm, Ontex Group, Hengan International, Essity, Bumkins, and Nobel Hygiene.

This report provides valuable insights into the diaper market, including market dynamics, challenges, and growth opportunities, making it useful for businesses and investors in the diaper industry.

Company Profiles

Bumkins

Essity Aktiebolag

Hengan International Group Company Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Nobel Hygiene

Ontex Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zgj3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.