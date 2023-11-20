FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 20, 2023

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments