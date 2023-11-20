Quantum Technologies Market Overview: Key Players, Applications, and Global Forecasts 2024-2034

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Quantum Technologies 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the rapidly evolving global quantum technology industry, providing valuable insights into companies, research trends, applications, and the future roadmap for quantum technologies.

The global quantum technologies market is poised to disrupt industries ranging from computing and cryptography to sensing, imaging, and communications. With billions of dollars already invested, there is a tremendous surge of interest from governments, established tech giants, and venture capitalists. The "Global Market for Quantum Technologies 2024-2034" report offers a detailed exploration of this emerging industry.

Key Highlights:

The report analyzes quantum computing, covering the technology, hardware approaches (such as superconducting and topological qubits), software stack, and applications in optimization, machine learning, chemistry, and more. Quantum Software and Algorithms: Evaluation of quantum software platforms, algorithms, and applications, including quantum chemistry simulations and AI as a key application area.

Assessment of technological challenges, opportunities, and use cases driving commercial adoption. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of 190 companies, including startups and corporations, working on quantum technologies globally.

The report begins with an overview of quantum technologies, outlining current market dynamics, investment landscapes, and challenges faced in the adoption of quantum technologies.

A comprehensive section on quantum computing provides insights into quantum algorithms, hardware technologies (superconducting qubits, trapped ion qubits, silicon spin qubits, and more), software, cloud-based services, market challenges, and key industry developments. Market applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, financial services, and other sectors are also explored.

Quantum Chemistry and AI: This section delves into quantum chemistry and its applications, along with market challenges, industry developments, and key players in the field.

Quantum Communications: The report covers quantum communications technology, applications, challenges, industry developments, and market players.

Quantum Sensing: Quantum sensing principles, applications (including atomic clocks, quantum radar, and quantum imaging), challenges, industry developments, and market players are detailed.

Quantum Batteries: An emerging field in quantum technology is examined, highlighting technology descriptions, applications, challenges, industry developments, and market players.

The report offers a market map for quantum technologies, profiles key industry players, analyzes investment funding, and provides global market revenue forecasts up to 2034 for various segments within quantum technologies.

Company Profiles:

The report includes profiles of 190 companies, encompassing startups and corporations actively involved in quantum technologies.

Some featured companies include Diraq, LQUOM, memQ, Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Nomad Atomics, Oxford Ionics, PASQAL, Planckian, Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb), PsiQuantum, Quantum Bridge, QUANTier, Quantum Brilliance, Quantum Motion, Quside Technologies S.L., Quobly, SemiQon, Silicon Extreme, Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), and Sparrow Quantum, among others.

This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders interested in understanding the rapidly evolving global quantum technologies market. With detailed insights into technology, applications, challenges, and key players, it offers a roadmap for the quantum revolution expected in the coming decade.

