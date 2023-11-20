Global Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Size Worth USD 1.58 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Size is to grow from USD 1.05 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.58 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Medical weight loss clinics provide specialized programs and support for individuals seeking to achieve their weight loss goals. These clinics offer personalized treatment plans that include tailored diet and exercise regimens, as well as behavioral counseling. With a team of medical professionals, including physicians, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, medical weight loss clinics create individualized programs and monitor patients' progress. They may also incorporate medical interventions, such as prescription medications or meal replacements, to aid in weight loss. By providing comprehensive and medically supervised care, these clinics aim to help individuals attain sustainable weight loss, improve their overall health, and develop long-term habits for maintaining a healthy weight.

Global Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ownership Type (Hospital-based and Standalone), By Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The hospital-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% during the forecast period

Based on the ownership type, the global medical weight loss clinics market is segmented into hospital-based and standalone. The hospital-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period in the medical weight loss clinics market. The hospitals have established infrastructure and resources that can be leveraged to provide comprehensive weight loss services. The association of hospitals with medical professionals from various disciplines, including physicians, dieticians, and psychologists, allows for a multidisciplinary approach to weight management. Additionally, hospitals often have a wider reach and patient base, which can lead to increased referrals and visibility. Overall, the integration of weight loss programs into hospitals promotes a holistic approach to healthcare, aligning with the growing emphasis on preventive medicine and overall well-being.

The pediatric segment is expected to substantial growth at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period

Based on the age group, the global medical weight loss clinics market is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The pediatric segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period in the medical weight loss clinics market. This can be attributed to a rising prevalence of childhood obesity globally, leading to an increased demand for specialized weight management services for children and adolescents. The recognition of the long-term health consequences of childhood obesity has prompted parents and healthcare providers to seek professional help for weight management in this age group. Additionally, the implementation of preventive healthcare programs and initiatives targeting pediatric obesity by governments and healthcare organizations further supports the growth of the pediatric segment in the medical weight loss clinics market.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global medical weight loss clinics market include Cleveland Clinic, Medical Weight Loss Clinic, Rivas Weight Loss, Medi IP, LLC, NYU Langone Hospitals, Stanford Health Care, UCLA Health, Long Island Weight Loss Institute, Cedars-Sinai, Allegheny Health Network, Options Medical Weight Loss, and Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Ideal Weight Center recently expanded its presence by opening a new medical weight loss clinic in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The clinic stands out as the first of its kind in the area, offering specialized GLP-1 therapy, a cutting-edge treatment option for weight loss. With this new facility, Ideal Weight Center aims to provide residents of Rock Hill and the surrounding areas access to innovative weight loss solutions and personalized care through the utilization of GLP-1 therapy.

In May 2023, Eli Lilly Company has announced its plans to seek U.S. FDA approval for Trizepatide as a weight loss treatment in the United States. Although currently approved for type-2 diabetes, Trizepatide has shown positive effects on weight loss during clinical trials. This development highlights the potential for repurposing existing medications to address the growing need for effective weight management solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical weight loss clinics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market, By Ownership Type

Hospital-based

Standalone

Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market, By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



