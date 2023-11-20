Alex Sheen, founder of because I said I would, to headline Qgiv Conference as keynote speaker

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, announced its keynote speaker for Qgiv Conference 2024—Alex Sheen, one of the world’s foremost experts on accountability and commitment, a five-time TEDx Talk speaker, author, podcast host, internationally-recognized humanitarian, and founder of the because I said I would movement. Sheen will deliver the closing keynote at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando on Jan. 20 to conclude the conference with an inspirational message to nonprofit fundraisers.

“Nonprofits work tirelessly day after day to improve our communities,” said Sheen. “I’m honored to share my story of loss, commitment, and growing a global movement to encourage every nonprofit professional who attends this conference.”

In addition to hearing from Sheen, conference attendees will have the opportunity to attend over 30 unique sessions led by notable speakers within the nonprofit space, such as Julia Campbell, author of “Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits,” Cherian Koshy, founder of Nonprofit Operating System, Christal Cherry, founder of The Board Pro, Noah Barnett, vice president of marketing for Feathr, and more. All conference content has been hand-picked by the Qgiv team to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to maximize their fundraising results and engage their communities.

“Qgiv Conference brings together the best minds in fundraising to discuss industry trends, challenges, and actions to set fundraisers on a course for success,” said Todd Baylis, CEO of Qgiv, Inc. “Alex Sheen’s experience turning personal conviction into a global movement will inspire nonprofit attendees to grow their fundraising programs and reenergize their passion for the organizations they serve.”

Qgiv Conference brings together fundraising professionals, industry leaders and service providers to explore new ways nonprofits can diversify their strategies and fundraising tactics to better engage with constituents and maximize the impact on their missions. This three-day event will provide on-site workshop training, exclusive previews of upcoming Qgiv tools and features, opportunities to network with other fundraisers, earn CFRE credit and more.

To learn more about the Qgiv Conference, the keynote and sessions or to register, visit https://www.qgivconference.com/.

About Alex Sheen: Sparked by the loss of his father, Alex and his organization send promise cards to anyone anywhere in the world at no cost. Alex is someone who truly honors commitment. He once walked over 240 miles across the entire state of Ohio in 10 days to fulfill a promise. In just two years, because I said I would has sent over 14 million promise cards to over 178 different countries. The promises written on these cards have made headlines around the world. Alex is a five-time TEDx Talk speaker, and his charitable work has been featured on ABC World News with Diane Sawyer, CNN, The Today Show, NPR, The Los Angeles Times and many other programs.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $3 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

