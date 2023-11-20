Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Research Report 2023 - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2021-2030

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disabled and elderly assistive technology market was valued at USD 48.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 86.91 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The report on the global disabled and elderly assistive technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The study on disabled and elderly assistive technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



Disabled and elderly assistive technology, often referred to as assistive devices or adaptive technology, encompasses a wide range of tools, devices, and software designed to assist individuals with disabilities and older adults in their daily lives. These technologies aim to improve independence, mobility, communication, and overall quality of life for those who may face physical, sensory, cognitive, or age-related challenges.

The Disabled and elderly assistive technology market has a diversity of needs within the disabled and elderly populations. Some individuals may require assistive technology for mobility, while others may need communication aids, sensory support, or assistance with activities of daily living.

The scope of assistive technology for disabled and elderly individuals is continually expanding as technology advances and the needs of the population evolve. It encompasses a wide array of tools and solutions that aim to enhance independence, improve quality of life, and promote inclusion for individuals with diverse abilities and older adults.



The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is driven by the growing aging population. The global population is aging, leading to an increased demand for solutions that cater to the needs of older adults. As more people enter their senior years, there is a greater focus on technologies that enhance their independence and quality of life.

Moreover, the surging prevalence of disabilities is also responsible for market growth. Disabilities, whether acquired through aging, accidents, or medical conditions, affect a significant portion of the population. Assistive technology serves as a valuable resource for improving the daily lives of those living with disabilities.

However, the difficulty of handling this assistive technology may act as a significant barrier to the market. Advanced healthcare facilities provided to patients by the government present a significant opportunity for this market.



North America is expected to dominate the disabled and elderly assistive technology market. North America's dominance in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market can be attributed to several key factors such as strong technological infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and a substantial aging population.

North America boasts a robust technological infrastructure, with a high level of innovation and development in the tech sector. This technological prowess enables the region to lead in the creation and advancement of assistive technologies. Moreover, North American countries, particularly the United States and Canada, invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) across various sectors, including healthcare and assistive technology.

Government-funded initiatives and collaborations between academia and industry drive innovation. Additionally, North America has a substantial aging population, with a significant number of elderly individuals requiring assistive technology solutions. The demand for these technologies is driven by the aging demographic, prompting companies to develop and market relevant products and services.

Asia-Pacific is, projected as the fastest growing region owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

