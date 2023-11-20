Global Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023: Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 52+ pipeline drugs in Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline landscape.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline, including profiles of pipeline drugs in both clinical and nonclinical stages. It also offers a detailed assessment of therapeutics based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while highlighting inactive pipeline products within this domain.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the current scenario and growth prospects related to Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor indications. It offers a detailed portrayal of the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor pipeline landscape, encompassing disease overviews and treatment guidelines.

The assessment section of the report delves deeply into the commercial and clinical evaluations of pipeline products currently under development for Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor. It provides detailed descriptions of these drugs, including their mechanisms of action, clinical studies, NDA (New Drug Application) approvals (if any), and product development activities. This section also covers various aspects such as technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other pertinent product-related details.

Companies and academic institutions are actively engaged in evaluating challenges and exploring opportunities that could influence research and development related to Cyclin-Dependent Kinhibitors. The therapies in development are focused on innovative approaches to treating or improving Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor-related conditions.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company



Abemaciclib selectively inhibits CDK4 and CDK6 with low nanomolar potency. These enzymes are responsible for phosphorylating and thus deactivating the retinoblastoma protein, which plays a role in cell cycle progression from the G1 (first gap) to the S (synthesis) phase. Blocking this pathway prevents cells from progressing to the S phase, thereby inducing apoptosis (cell death).

In vitro analysis using cancer cell lines shows that abemaciclib induces non-apoptotic cell death characterized by the formation of cytoplasmic vacuoles derived from lysosomes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Liposarcoma.



GFH-009: GenFleet Therapeutics



GFH009 is a potent and highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of CDK9 with more than 100 times selectivity over other CDK subtypes. Preclinical data have also suggested the potential anti-tumor effects of GFH009 in combination with BCL-2 inhibitors.

As a potent and highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, GFH009 exhibits strong apoptosis-inducing and anti-proliferative activities in multiple human cell lines and animal models of diseases. It effectively inhibits the growth of tumor in various xenograft models and significantly improves survival of tumor bearing animals. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment Hematological malignancies.



Enitociclib: Vincerx Pharma



Enitociclib is a potent and selective CDK9 inhibitor currently in clinical development. The small molecule inhibitor targets P-TEFb/CDK9 and has shown robust pathway modulation as well as efficacy and safety in several preclinical tumor models and in early phase clinical studies.

Enitociclib was identified as a top hit in small molecule inhibitor screening and exposure to Enitociclib for 96 hours against a representative panel of MM cell lines (NCI-H929, MM.1S, OPM-2, and U266B1) demonstrated significant cytotoxic activity, with IC50 values ranging from 36 to 78 nM. Vincerx Pharma is focused on Phase I/II study with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) evaluating combination of Enitociclib and Venetoclax and prednisone (VVIP) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL).



SY 5609: Syros Pharmaceuticals



SY-5609 is a highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) in development for select solid tumors. SY-5609 is also being evaluated in combination with atezolizumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer in Roche's Phase 1/1b INTRINSIC trial. SY-5609 represents a novel targeted approach that has potential in a range of difficult-to-treat cancers.

Data from a dose-escalation study demonstrated single-agent activity, including prolonged stable disease, tumor shrinkage, and tumor marker decreases, across multiple tumor types. Data evaluating SY-5609 in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated that the combination was well-tolerated with evidence of clinical activity, including a confirmed partial response in a pancreatic cancer patient who was unresponsive to frontline therapy.

Syros Pharmaceuticals believes SY-5609 has the potential to provide a profound benefit for patients with cancers that have largely eluded treatment to date, based on these clinical data as well as preclinical data and mechanistic rationale that support the potential of CDK7 inhibition in solid tumors. Syros is seeking a partnership for further development of SY-5609.

