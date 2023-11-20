Diaper Market is Estimated to Attain a Size of USD 144.4 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global diaper market was estimated to have acquired US$ 70.0 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 6.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 144.4 billion.

Increasing consumer focus on overall health and wellness can drive demand for diapers with added health benefits, such as hypoallergenic materials or skincare features.

Ongoing research and development in absorbent materials, such as superabsorbent polymers, can lead to diapers with improved performance and efficiency.

Favorable government policies and regulatory support for hygiene products, including diapers, can create a conducive environment for market growth. Established brands often focus on building brand loyalty through marketing and product differentiation, offering unique features and benefits to distinguish themselves in the market.

Global Diaper Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global diaper market:

Domtar Corporation

DSG International

Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

Hengan

Kao Corporation

Kimberley Clark

Nobel Hygiene Private Limited

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ontex Group NV.

P&G

SCA Hygiene

Unicharm

Key Findings of Market Report

The growing trend toward organic and natural products extends to diapers, with an increasing demand for diapers made from organic materials, free from harmful chemicals.

The use of online platforms and social media for marketing and product promotion can significantly impact consumer choices, especially among younger parents who are more likely to be influenced by online trends and reviews.

Some companies are exploring customization options, allowing parents to personalize diapers with designs, colors, or features that cater to their preferences.

Some companies offer subscription based diaper delivery services, providing a convenient and cost effective way for parents to ensure a steady supply of diapers.

Trends For Diaper Market

The growth of online retail channels allows consumers to easily access a variety of diaper brands. E-commerce platforms provide a convenient way for consumers to compare products and make informed choices.

In some regions, an aging population can contribute to the demand for adult diapers. There is a growing need for incontinence products, as the elderly population increases.

Companies are constantly innovating to create diapers with better features, such as improved fit, comfort, and designs. Innovative designs and functionalities can attract new consumers and retain existing ones.

Manufacturers are placing a greater emphasis on creating diapers that prioritize the comfort of babies, with features such as soft materials, stretchability, and breathable designs.

Global Market for Diaper: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the diaper market in different regions. The regions include,

Asia Pacific

Higher birth rates in several Asian countries contribute to an increased demand for diapers, especially in the infant care segment.

The ongoing process of urbanization is often accompanied by changing lifestyles, leading to a preference for convenient disposable diapers over traditional cloth diapers.

There is a corresponding increase in disposable income, as economies in the Asia Pacific region continue to grow, allowing consumers to afford premium and branded diaper products.

Europe

Europe has an aging population, leading to a demand for adult diapers and incontinence products. The market for diapers catering to the specific needs of elderly grows, along with an increase in the elderly population.

The emphasis on hygiene and health awareness among consumers in Europe contributes to the demand for high quality and innovative diaper products.

Similar to other regions, the trend toward convenient and disposable solutions is prevalent in Europe, with busy lifestyles driving the preference for disposable diapers.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Millie Moon In 2023, Millie Moon unveiled its debut in Canada. Positioned as a premium and eco conscious diaper brand, Millie Moon promises a blend of superior performance and aesthetic appeal, all while maintaining affordability. Kimberly-Clark In 2023, Kimberly-Clark unveiled a revitalized version of its renowned diaper line, Huggies, with the introduction of the Huggies Complete Comfort range in the Indian market. The relaunch centers around the fundamental principle of 5 in 1 comfort, integrating key attributes like softness and absorbency.

Global Diaper Market Segmentation

Type Cloth Diaper Flat Cloth Diaper Fitted Cloth Diaper Pre Fold Cloth Diaper All in One Cloth Diaper Others Disposable Diaper Ultra Absorbent Diaper Super Absorbent Diaper Regular Diaper Biodegradable Diaper Training Diaper Swim Pants

Demography Age Baby Diaper Adult Diaper Gender Male Diaper Female Diaper Common Diaper

Region North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



