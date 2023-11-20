Snotty nose season is here, which can bring stress, crying, squirming and tantrums - for parents and their children

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the results of a national survey of Canadian toddler parents conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Boogie Wipes, just a nose length shy of half (44 per cent) say runny noses/sniffles are among the top three most difficult cold and flu symptoms their little ones deal with each winter. As many (46 per cent), also reveal that they’re dealing with their child’s runny noses and sniffles on average seven days (a full week’s worth) per month during cold/flu season.



Snot factory

Wiping noses is a fact of life for parents during cold/flu season, but it can be stressful for their little ones who are more likely to react negatively to nose wiping (80 per cent) with crying, squirming, and tantrums, than is the case with diaper changes (54 per cent), getting dressed (46 per cent), or bath time (25 per cent).

The results also demonstrate just how unpleasant the experience can be for all involved with one third (36 per cent) of parents reporting calling their baby or toddler’s face a “snot factory” or a “forever sniffler” (34 per cent) during cold and flu season. Only one in 10 (10 per cent) parents describe their children’s faces as “crust and snot free”.

Tissues, wipes, handy improvisation

Parents also reveal that, despite being armed with facial tissues (46 per cent), saline rinses/sprays (38 per cent), and baby wipes (35 per cent) to alleviate those nasty nasal battles, many are forced to improvise further with their hand (23 per cent) or sleeve (21 per cent) to mop up those runny, crusty, exchanges.

Wipes with benefits

Regardless of how tough slogging it can get on the front lines, parents keep the most important objective in site: two-thirds (67 per cent) want those tissues/wipes to be soft and gentle—and many (26 per cent) want tissues/wipes that dissolve those dried boogers on contact.

Survey methodology

These are the findings from a Maru Public Opinion online panel survey undertaken by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue from October 11-21, 2023, among a random selection of 516 Canadian parents of children aged three years and under who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The results were weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 4.3%, 19 times out of 20. Respondents could respond in either English or French.

About Boogie Wipes

Boogie® brand products, created by moms for moms, offer gentle yet effective solutions for the everyday messes of parenthood. Infused with natural ingredients like saline, aloe, chamomile and vitamin E, Boogie Wipes are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and phthalates, ensuring comfort and safety for little ones. As a brand rooted in nature and simplicity, Boogie® supports parents with products designed for life's messy moments. Learn more at boogiewipes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92034b8a-00d2-4058-9772-eeeb4bad2f16



