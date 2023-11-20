CDSG ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF EARN-IN AGREEMENT FOR 100% INTEREST IN THE TITAN 1 AND 2 MINERAL LICENSES IN TANZANIA

Las Vegas, NV., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) as a result of the restructuring, the Company has no further cash payment obligations for 100% ownership of the Titan 1 and Titan 2 Prospecting Licenses and that all claims to Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) holdings have been relinquished.



The restructuring will result in a $6,275,000 reduction in payments and potential ownership of NSRs for the Company on the projects.

“The Titan Lithium Projects are proving to be world class standouts in both size and grade,” commented Craig Alford, CEO, and a Qualified Person under 43-101. “Gaining full ownership of the projects is an enormous step forward for the Company and its shareholders.”



Both licenses are now available to be viewed on the company’s website on the "About Us" tab.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.