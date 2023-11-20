VelocityEHS Repeats as a Leader in New Process Safety Management Green Quadrant Report

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced that it has once again been named a Leader by the London-based independent analyst firm Verdantix in its second Green Quadrant (GQ) for Process Safety Management (PSM) Software. PSM is one of the many capabilities of the award-winning VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform.



The analysis reviewed 15 vendors and placed Velocity in the leader quadrant for its highly capable PSM platform and “market leading” Chemical Management and Management of Change capabilities (MOC).

“Process Safety Management is a massive responsibility. If you are involved in PSM, then you know how absolutely critical it is to have the right tools at your fingertips to guide efforts and keep people organized,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “Delivering on PSM is a point of pride for Velocity. That’s reflected in our top category scores in this GQ for Chemical Management and MOC, and in our investment in ActiveEHS® — our proprietary methodology for combining the domain expertise of certified EHS professionals with AI & machine learning to help non-experts achieve expert-level results.”

According to the Verdantix, Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Report (November 20, 2023) Velocity, “provides strong scalability and interconnectivity across its own PSM modules, favouring small configurations over broad process augmentation. This is an attractive trait for corporates looking to deploy interconnected PSM functionality without the huge implementation effort.”

The report also found that Velocity provided a single source of truth for hazardous chemical and operational safety risks for customers like DynoNobel and Sasol by tying together its PSM suite with robust data dashboarding and visualization tools.

In addition to the PSM GQ, Velocity has been named a leader in recent Verdantix Green Quadrant Reports for ESG, Carbon Management, EHS, and EHS specifically for mid-market companies.

The Company’s Accelerate Platform consists of seven best-in-class solutions covering Safety, Industrial Ergonomics, Control of Work, Health, ESG, Environmental Compliance and Operational Risk. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

