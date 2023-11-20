Global Butyl Acetate Market Analysis: Historical Period 2015- 2022, Forecast Period 2024-2032

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Butyl Acetate Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Butyl Acetate market demand stood at approximately 1900 thousand tonnes in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period until 2032.

Various industries consume Butyl Acetate such as medicines, personal-care products, paints and coatings, food flavoring, plasticizers, electronics, and others. It is feasible to manufacture paints with great leveling and gloss because of butyl acetate's mild volatility. The largest market for the application of this chemical is its usage as a flavoring agent and in the coatings and paints industry. Butyl Acetate also finds its usage as a solvent in resins, varnishes, fragrances, fragrances, nail polish removers, and photographic film.



The global increase in the use of water-based coatings and automotive paints is what is driving the butyl acetate industry. Additionally, the rising demand for butyl acetate from the adhesives and cosmetics industries is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the course of the research period. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing R&D efforts to create cutting-edge goods, like tert-butyl acetate as a replacement for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), will present new potential for the market expansion of butyl acetate.

The Butyl Acetate Market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to its vast applications and reach a volume of 2800 thousand tonnes by 2032.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is dominating the Butyl Acetate market. In 2022, Asia Pacific held a market share of approximately 56% of the global Butyl Acetate market. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will most likely retain this position in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for paints & coatings for coating the outer surfaces of passenger vehicles and in the construction sector for coating windowpanes, doors, etc. As of 2022, China has been the leading producer of Butyl Acetate with a production capacity of nearly 30%.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Butyl Acetate market is segmented into Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Leather Industry, and Others. Paints & Coatings is dominating the Butyl Acetate market with a consumption of 64% in 2022. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is yet another impressive application. Butyl acetate is mainly employed as a solvent or extraction agent in the pharmaceutical sector.

Major players in the production of Global Butyl Acetate are Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Handsome Chemical Development, OQ Chemicals, Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), Yankuang Goutai, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, INEOS Group Limited, Yangtze River Acetyls Co. Ltd. (YARACO), Dow Chemical Company, Eastmen Chemical, Shiny Chemical Industrial CO.,Ltd., Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd., and Others.

