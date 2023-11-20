Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Global Market Report 2023: Chronic Back Pain and Spine Disability Patients Tremendously Benefit with Hot/Cold Packs

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot and Cold Therapy Packs: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hot and Cold Therapy Packs estimated at US$923.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cold Packs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$745.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hot Packs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$526.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift in Nature of Medical Care towards Non-Hospital Environment: Foundation for Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Continues to Fuel Growth

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Positive Outlook for Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth for Hot and Cold Therapy Packs

Innovative and Advanced Hot and Cold Therapy Packs: Spearheading Growth

Novel Migraine-Related Ice Therapies

Innovation Delivers Alternatives to Cold Packs

Chronic Rheumatic Conditions Drives Widespread Market Adoption

Sports Related Injuries Continue to Fuel Market Expansion

Rising Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries Benefit Market Prospects

Chronic Back Pain and Spine Disability Patients Tremendously Benefit with Hot/Cold Packs

Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth

Mounting Healthcare Costs: A Blessing in Disguise for Hot/Cold Therapy Packs

Gel-Based Therapy Packs Revolutionizes Pain Management

Increasing Popularity of Herbal Products Bodes Well for the Market

Hot and Cold Therapy Packs: Competitive Landscape

Private Label Products Garner a Larger Pie

Companies Capitalize on the Power of Internet

Drug Stores Lead Distribution

The report profiles key players in the industry. A selection of competitors profiled include:

3M Company

Beiersdorf Australia Limited

BREG, Inc.

Bruder Healthcare Company

Caldera International, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Core Products International, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Koolpak Ltd.

Life Wear Technologies, Inc.

Medichill

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Pfizer Inc.

The Mentholatum Company

THERAPEARL



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $935.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pain and Associated Costs - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Hot and Cold Therapy Packs: Ensuring Care, Comfort and Convenience

Global Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Hot and Cold Therapy Packs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company

Beiersdorf Australia Limited

BREG, Inc.

Bruder Healthcare Company

Caldera International, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Core Products International, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Koolpak Ltd.

Life Wear Technologies, Inc.

Medichill

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Pfizer Inc.

The Mentholatum Company

THERAPEARL

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8zv3d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment