Vancity giving $1M in grants for 25 climate initiatives

Territories of Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations/VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity is celebrating 25 recent recipients of its enviroFund™ Program grants. The annual grants help local businesses and community organizations accelerate climate-related initiatives. This year, $1,020,056 million was given to recipients from the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island.



The enviroFund program was designed to meet two outcomes: reduce carbon emissions and create the policy, business, and cultural context for low-carbon ways of life. With this approach, Vancity funded projects that support our member’s individual climate-action and enabled conditions for a just transition to a low-carbon economy.

With every purchase made by a Vancity member on an Vancity enviro™ Visa credit card, five per cent of profits go to the enviroFund. Since 1990, Vancity’s enviroFund™ has funded more than $14 million in grants to environmental projects in B.C. With grants ranging from $10,000 - $100,000, Vancity supports projects that reduce emissions footprints and help create a shift to a low-carbon future.

Here are the 2023 grant recipients:

$10,000+ grant

Creative Victoria: Reuse Centre providing diverted landfill materials to artists, educators

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society: Maple Ridge repair café promoting a circular economy

Langley Environmental Partners Society: Repair café extending the life of objects

Pembina Institute ($10,500): Generating adoption among local governments of the Zero-Carbon Step Code

For Our Kids ($16,740): Supporting parents to implement climate friendly policies and actions in schools

$25,000 grant

Recycling Council of BC: Expanding their database (Recylepedia) to further divert materials from landfill

Victoria Native Friendship Society: Indigenous Elder-Youth mentoring program on land-based climate action

BetterTable.ca: Food efficiency challenge addressing waste in the hospitality industry

My Climate Plan: Creating a digital platform to support climate action in households

Victoria Community Food Hub Society: Creating a net-zero BC Food Hub

False Creek South Neighbourhood Assoc.: Study examining carbon impacts of preserving co-op buildings

Union Cooperative Initiative: Development of a Climate Cooperative coordinating labour unions, political leaders and environmental experts to build solutions to climate change

Carbon Wise: Low-carbon design workshops for the construction industry

BC Sustainable Energy Association: Cool It! Climate Action program for students, families

$30,000+ grant

CityHive: Youth Climate Action Programs in Metro Vancouver

Circular Citizen ($35,000): Developing a playbook for circular innovation in product development

Community Energy Association ($35,000): Climate action and leadership for municipal elected officials

HUB Cycling ($37,384): Research on Metro Vancouver cycle route network

OPEN Technologies ($43,182): Generating software that support organizations to track and manage emissions

Energuide ($60,000): Vancity member rebates for home energy evaluations

OneEarth Living ($67,000): Advancing lighter living through local action groups and empowering newcomers

BOMA Building Owners and Managers Assoc. of BC ($50,000): Accelerating market transformation to carbon zero; decarbonizing buildings; project funding for Greater Victoria - 2030 Districts Network

$75,000+ grant

BC Federation of Labour ($75,000): Developing policy for climate justice and jobs plan in B.C.

Share Reuse Repair Initiative ($85,000): Behavioral workshops to shift people to green goods and services

Kambo - Empower Me ($100,000): Energy conservation education program for multicultural communities

Synergy Enterprises ($120,250): Providing coaching, environmental audits, and emissions calculators to local businesses through four distinct projects

Background

Vancity’s enviroFund™ supports grassroots and community-led solutions to the climate crisis. The enviroFund is also one of our programs used to support Vancity’s net zero commitment.

In addition to the enviroFund™, 30 per cent of Vancity’s annual profits are given to groups addressing issues around climate change, financial resilience, Reconciliation and racial justice.

Quotes

“At Vancity we want to support our members on the journey to net-zero and a low-carbon future. The financial industry has the power and responsibility to actively contribute to climate change solutions. Our members and the enviroFund™ Program are an important contribution to this collective effort."

– Andrea Harris, Vice President Impact Strategy, Vancity.



“We are excited Vancity chose BetterTable.ca as one of the recipients. The $25,000 grant will support eateries across the industry to audit and prevent food waste. Hospitality leaders want to cut food costs, but often lack the time, knowledge, and budget to make meaningful progress. This grant allows several food and beverage operations to move forward with the essential work to make commercial kitchens more sustainable and more profitable.” – Ben Liegey, Founder & CEO of BetterTable.ca.

