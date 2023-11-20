Global Pest Control Market Size to Worth USD 38.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pest Control Market Size is to Grow from USD 22.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 38.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the projected period. As a result of factors such as increased health and hygiene awareness, expanding urbanization, and rising demand for food protection, the global pest control market has grown dramatically.

The global pest control market encompasses a diverse set of services, products, and strategies aimed at managing and mitigating pests' effects on human health, agriculture, infrastructure, and the environment. Pests, which include insects, rodents, birds, and other organisms, can cause significant crop damage, disease transmission, food contamination, and ecosystem disruption. Pest control is critical in agriculture to ensure crop yield and quality, which contributes significantly to market growth. Pest control is also used to keep environments safe and sanitary in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and residential services. As environmental and sustainability concerns grow, there is a growing emphasis on integrated pest management (IPM) approaches that prioritize minimal environmental impact. The pest control industry is subject to stringent regulations to ensure the safety of humans, non-target species, and the environment. These regulations may restrict the types of chemicals that can be used, the methods of application, and the frequency with which treatments can be administered. Businesses may face compliance and operational flexibility challenges when navigating complex and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Global Pest Control Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Software & Services), By Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Termites, Wildlife), By Mode of Application (Sprays, Traps, Baits, Pellets, Powder), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The Chemical segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pest control market during the forecast period.

The global pest control market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, software, and services control methods. Chemical is expected to have the largest share of the global pest control market during the forecast period. In the chemical segment of the pest control market, pests are controlled and eradicated using various chemical formulations. Insecticides, rodenticides, termiticides, and other pesticides fall into this category.

The Insects segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pest control market during the forecast period.

The global pest control market is divided into four categories: insects, rodents, termites, and wildlife. Among these, the Insects segment is anticipated to account for the majority of the global pest control market during the forecast period. This is due to the sheer number and variety of insect pests that affect many industries, including residential, commercial, agricultural, and healthcare.

The Sprays segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pest control market during the forecast period.

The global pest control market is segmented into Sprays, Traps, Baits, Pellets, and Powder based on mode of application. Sprays is expected to have the largest share of the global pest control market during the forecast period. In the sprays segment of the pest control market, pesticides and insecticides are applied using liquid formulations, often in aerosol cans or other spray devices.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global pest control market over the predicted timeframe.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, is a significant market for pest control services and products. The region's diverse climate and urbanization in the residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors exacerbate pest problems.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global pest control market. The Asia-Pacific region faces a wide range of pest-related challenges due to its diverse climates and high rates of urbanization. Pest control needs vary greatly between countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Pest Control Market include Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Anticimex, Rollins, Inc., ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., Ecolab Inc., FMC Corporation, De Sangosse, Bell Laboratories, PelGar International, and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Bayer AG's agricultural division, Bayer CropScience, collaborated with Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. to develop and launch groundbreaking pest control solutions for paddy growers across India. This collaboration marks a watershed moment in India's efforts to improve rice farmer yields and crop protection techniques.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Pest Control Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pest Control Market, By Control Method

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Software & Services

Global Pest Control Market, By Pest Type

Insects

Rodents

Termites

Wildlife

Global Pest Control Market, By Mode of Application

Sprays

Traps

Baits

Pellets

Powder

Global Pest Control Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



