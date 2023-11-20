Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2023-2033: Surging Demand for Crude Oil Amidst Depleting Reserves Is Driving the Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market is forecast to surpass US$936.2 million in 2023, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2033. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Surging Demand for Crude Oil Amidst Depleting Reserves Is Driving the Market Growth



As conventional oil reserves deplete, the global demand for crude oil remains unabated. Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques, including polymer flooding and surfactant-polymer flooding, have become pivotal in extracting additional oil from mature fields. This demand is prominent in regions like the Middle East, where countries like Saudi Arabia and Iraq extensively employ chemical EOR methods to sustain oil production levels. The technique ensures a continued supply of oil by recovering otherwise unrecoverable reserves, thus driving the chemical EOR market.



The Fluctuation of Oil Prices Hinders the Growth of the Market



The Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market, like many sectors within the energy industry, is significantly impacted by the fluctuation of oil prices. These price fluctuations have a profound influence on the market's growth and development. When oil prices experience volatility, it creates a climate of uncertainty within the energy sector. Oil companies and operators must carefully assess the economic viability of their EOR projects, as the cost-effectiveness of implementing chemical EOR methods can be directly tied to prevailing oil prices. During periods of low oil prices, the financial feasibility of EOR initiatives may come into question, as the expenses associated with chemical formulations and injection processes may outweigh the benefits of increased oil recovery.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increase in Crude Oil Production Driving the Market Growth

Increased Number of Matured Wells Driving the Market Growth

Rising Deep Drilling Operations Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Negative Impact on the Environment Hinder the Market Growth

Presence Fluctuations in Oil Prices Hinder the Market Growth

The Presence of Alternative Oil Recovery Technology

Market Opportunities

Extensive Investment in R&D for Developing Untapped Resources

Discovery of New Oilfields Presents Opportunities for the Market

Nanotechnology Utilized in New Enhanced Oil Recovery Method

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Type

Offshore

Onshore

Market Segment by Origin

Petro-based

Bio-based

Water-based

Market Segment by Chemical Type

Water-soluble Polymers

Surfactants

Polymer Gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline Chemicals

Market Segment by Technique

Polymer Flooding (PF)

Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding

Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding

Micellar Flooding

Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)

Other Technique

The report also includes profiles and for some of the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:

Air Liquide

Baker Hughes Company

BP Plc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Croda International

Haliburton Corporation

Linde Plc

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schlumberger Limited

Secure Energy Services

Suncor Energy Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Titan Oil Recovery

Ultimate EOR Services

XYTEL Corporation

