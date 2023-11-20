Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Insights: A Path to Improved Safety and Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a world where infrastructure integrity is paramount, nondestructive testing (NDT) plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and enhancing productivity. From aircraft to pipelines, bridges to oil rigs, and beyond, NDT techniques are essential for regular examination and quality assurance. Moreover, NDT contributes to the continuous improvement of output and profitability across various industries.

NDT isn't a one-time endeavor; it's a lifelong commitment to safeguarding the quality of components and structures. This commitment spans from the initial stages of component production to its operational lifecycle. NDT methods provide valuable insights into the integrity of infrastructure, allowing for timely interventions and maintenance, thereby preventing catastrophic failures.

The NDT market encompasses both equipment and services, with companies offering a wide array of solutions. In particular, NDT services have experienced rapid growth, driven by the need for certified engineers and ongoing monitoring of infrastructure.

According to the latest report, the global NDT equipment and services market is set to expand significantly. From an estimated value of $31.3 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during this period.

Report Scope:

This comprehensive report delves into the NDT market's various facets, including equipment types, service types, applications, and geographical regions. It provides a detailed analysis of market trends, historical and projected revenue data, and Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) for the period 2023-2028. The report covers the challenges faced by the industry, strategies to overcome them, and regulations and standards governing the market.

Key Highlights:

In-depth analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2025 and 2028.

Comprehensive market share analysis categorized by equipment type, service type, technique, application, and geographical region.

An examination of the importance of NDT in infrastructure integrity, along with insights into NDT certification requirements and training.

Evaluation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aspects in the NDT industry, including key issues, performance analysis, and case studies.

Patent analysis, M&A, and funding outlook in the NDT sector.

Competitive landscape featuring company profiles of industry leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Smiths Group plc., Olympus Corp., General Electric Company, and Nikon Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $50.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition of Nondestructive Testing

Concepts in the Industry

Importance of the Industry

NDT Methods

Life Cycle Assessment

Life Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

History of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

History of Nondestructive Technologies

Current Market Overview

Training and NDT Certification

NDT Certification Levels

Recertification

Certification Requirements

Certification Examinations

Documentation

Levels of Certification

Certification Requirements

Accredited Bodies for Training and Certification

Value Chain Analysis

Market Regulations/Standards

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment

NDT Equipment

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Visual Inspection (VI)

Eddy-Current Testing (ECT)

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Liquid Penetrant Inspection (LPI)

IR Thermography Testing (IRT)

Other NDT Testing Methods

NDT Services

NDT Inspection Services

NDT Training Services

NDT Equipment Rental Services

NDT Equipment Calibration Services

Other NDT Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Oil and Gas

Types of Oil and Gas NDT Applications

Power Generation

NDT in Nuclear Power Plants

NDT in Thermal Power Plants

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Transportation Security

Transportation-Shipping and Railroads

Infrastructure

NDT on Bridges

NDT on Buildings

Manufacturing

NDT in Metals Production Industries

NDT in Chemical Industries

Other Applications

Composites

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry

NDT Equipment and Services Industry ESG Performance Analysis

ESG Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for NDT Equipment and Services

ESG Practices in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry

ESG-Related Risks in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry

ESG-Related Opportunities in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry

Case Study

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Acquisitions and Mergers

Expansions and Investments

Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3Dx-Ray Ltd.

Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc.

Advanced Ndt Ltd.

Bruker Axs GmbH

Carestream Health Inc.

Comet AG

Eddyfi Technologies

General Electric Co.

Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer GmbH

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Rapiscan Systems

Shimadzu Corp.

Smiths Group Plc

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

