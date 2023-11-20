Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Insights: A Path to Improved Safety and Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a world where infrastructure integrity is paramount, nondestructive testing (NDT) plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and enhancing productivity. From aircraft to pipelines, bridges to oil rigs, and beyond, NDT techniques are essential for regular examination and quality assurance. Moreover, NDT contributes to the continuous improvement of output and profitability across various industries.
NDT isn't a one-time endeavor; it's a lifelong commitment to safeguarding the quality of components and structures. This commitment spans from the initial stages of component production to its operational lifecycle. NDT methods provide valuable insights into the integrity of infrastructure, allowing for timely interventions and maintenance, thereby preventing catastrophic failures.
The NDT market encompasses both equipment and services, with companies offering a wide array of solutions. In particular, NDT services have experienced rapid growth, driven by the need for certified engineers and ongoing monitoring of infrastructure.
According to the latest report, the global NDT equipment and services market is set to expand significantly. From an estimated value of $31.3 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during this period.
Report Scope:
This comprehensive report delves into the NDT market's various facets, including equipment types, service types, applications, and geographical regions. It provides a detailed analysis of market trends, historical and projected revenue data, and Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) for the period 2023-2028. The report covers the challenges faced by the industry, strategies to overcome them, and regulations and standards governing the market.
Key Highlights:
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2025 and 2028.
- Comprehensive market share analysis categorized by equipment type, service type, technique, application, and geographical region.
- An examination of the importance of NDT in infrastructure integrity, along with insights into NDT certification requirements and training.
- Evaluation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aspects in the NDT industry, including key issues, performance analysis, and case studies.
- Patent analysis, M&A, and funding outlook in the NDT sector.
- Competitive landscape featuring company profiles of industry leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Smiths Group plc., Olympus Corp., General Electric Company, and Nikon Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$31.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$50.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Definition of Nondestructive Testing
- Concepts in the Industry
- Importance of the Industry
- NDT Methods
- Life Cycle Assessment
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
- History of Nondestructive Technologies
- Current Market Overview
- Training and NDT Certification
- NDT Certification Levels
- Recertification
- Certification Requirements
- Certification Examinations
- Documentation
- Levels of Certification
- Certification Requirements
- Accredited Bodies for Training and Certification
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Regulations/Standards
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment
- NDT Equipment
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
- Radiographic Testing (RT)
- Visual Inspection (VI)
- Eddy-Current Testing (ECT)
- Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI)
- Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
- Liquid Penetrant Inspection (LPI)
- IR Thermography Testing (IRT)
- Other NDT Testing Methods
- NDT Services
- NDT Inspection Services
- NDT Training Services
- NDT Equipment Rental Services
- NDT Equipment Calibration Services
- Other NDT Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Oil and Gas
- Types of Oil and Gas NDT Applications
- Power Generation
- NDT in Nuclear Power Plants
- NDT in Thermal Power Plants
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive and Transportation
- Transportation Security
- Transportation-Shipping and Railroads
- Infrastructure
- NDT on Bridges
- NDT on Buildings
- Manufacturing
- NDT in Metals Production Industries
- NDT in Chemical Industries
- Other Applications
- Composites
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry
- NDT Equipment and Services Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- ESG Penetration
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for NDT Equipment and Services
- ESG Practices in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry
- ESG-Related Risks in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry
- ESG-Related Opportunities in the NDT Equipment and Services Industry
- Case Study
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches and Developments
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Expansions and Investments
- Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3Dx-Ray Ltd.
- Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc.
- Advanced Ndt Ltd.
- Bruker Axs GmbH
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Comet AG
- Eddyfi Technologies
- General Electric Co.
- Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer GmbH
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Rapiscan Systems
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
