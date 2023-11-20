Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 20.11.2023

| Source: Innofactor Plc Innofactor Plc

Espoo, FINLAND



Innofactor Plc Announcement 20.11.2023
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 20.11.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 20.11.2023 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 10,000Shares
Average price/ share 1.1200EUR
Total cost 11,200.00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 511 889 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.11.2023
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Innofactor_20.11_trades