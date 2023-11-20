Premom Easy@Home Named Top Ovulation Test Strips by The Bump

Burr Ridge, IL, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premom Easy@Home ovulation test strips were named by the reputable site, The Bump, as the 2023 Best Ovulation Test Strips in the Best of The Bump Awards, an annual contest where the site rigorously tests a variety of baby and pregnancy products for new and aspiring parents1. Premom Easy@Home ovulation strips received high marks in accuracy, ease of use, and affordability, making them a top solution in the reproductive health industry.

Easy@Home’s Ovulation Test Strips are designed to assist women in identifying their most fertile days with ease and precision. The strips leverage advanced technology to detect the surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) or LH surge, signaling the onset of ovulation.

What sets Easy@Home apart is the integration of their ovulation test strips with the innovative Premom Ovulation Tracker app, one of the top fertility tracker apps available. This powerful combination empowers women with advanced features and personalized insights, revolutionizing the way they track and understand their fertility.

The Premom app leverages cutting-edge technology to simplify and enhance fertility tracking. By scanning the test strip and results with their smartphone camera, users can conveniently track their ovulation patterns next to all other fertility indicators, like basal body temperature and the menstrual period. The Premom app's intelligent algorithm analyzes the data and provides users with personalized ovulation predictions, ovulation test strip line progression, and insights about their fertility window.

“The 'Best Ovulation Test Strips' award given by The Bump is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Sherry Lu, CEO of Easy Healthcare Corporation. “We are passionate about helping women on their fertility journey, and our integrated approach with the Premom app allows us to revolutionize how women track and understand their fertility. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and supporting women worldwide.”

The Bump, a trusted and revered resource for parents, identifies the best-in-class products in the pregnancy and baby industry. Through rigorous testing by editors and real parents, hundreds of products are reviewed, ensuring that only the most exceptional ones rise to the top. Winning these awards signifies outstanding product quality and endorsement from a highly respected platform, affirming their excellence in real-life situations.

Premom Easy@Home ovulation & pregnancy test strips can be purchased through leading online retailers, ensuring easy accessibility for women on their fertility journey. For those seeking an all-inclusive fertility tracking experience, the Premom app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. To learn more about Premom Easy@Home and their range of innovative fertility solutions, visit https://premom.com.

For over a decade, The Bump has established itself as a trusted authority, reviewing and endorsing the most loved and best-selling pregnancy and baby products as selected by their editors who are parents themselves. Through rigorous real-life testing, as well as input from surveyed parents across the country, products that have the highest remarks in ease of use, quality and durability, value, comfort, style, and recommendations by medical and safety experts will receive The Bump’s stamp of approval, according to The Bump’s website2.

Born out of the need to solve issues women face in the reproductive health sector, Premom presents an intelligent digital reader and AI-powered algorithm capable of quantifying data from three real biomarkers: ovulation tests, basal body temperature, and the menstrual period. It gives real-time predictions and a comprehensive view of hormone changes and cycle progression on one simple chart. Premom is a game-changer for women needing straightforward, quick, affordable, and accurate reproductive solutions.

