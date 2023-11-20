UPDATE: Sezzle Announces Partnership with Leading Outdoor Retailer Sportsman's Warehouse

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL, ASX:SZL)(Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leading digital payment platform, is thrilled to launch its flexible financing option at Sportsman's Warehouse. For nearly 40 years, Sportsman's Warehouse has been a trusted retailer, providing exceptional outdoor and hunting gear, both online and in-store.

Through this partnership, Sezzle is expanding its presence in the Outdoor Retail industry, allowing customers of both Sezzle and Sportsman's Warehouse to make the most of the holiday season by introducing an innovative approach to purchasing and budgeting for outdoor gear. Starting immediately, customers can make instant purchases while conveniently breaking down their total into four interest-free payments.

"We are excited to join forces with Sportsman's Warehouse, a respected name in specialty outdoor retail, to introduce our flexible financing solution to their loyal customer base," said Sezzle President and cofounder, Paul Paradis. "This partnership reflects our dedication to delivering accessibility and convenience to shoppers while emphasizing budget-friendly spending and a responsible way to pay.”

Sezzle’s installment payments enable users to budget responsibly, enhance buying power, and offers the ability to build credit scores via Sezzle Up, a feature that reports payment history to the credit bureaus. With Sezzle, Sportsman’s Warehouse customers will have the opportunity to shop for all their outdoor needs and simultaneously build credit with on-time payments.

Key Features of Sezzle's Buy Now Pay Later Service at Sportsman's Warehouse:

No Interest or Hidden Fees: Customers can split their purchases into four easy payments over six weeks without incurring any interest or hidden fees.

Quick and Easy Signup: Signing up for Sezzle is a breeze. All it takes is a few minutes, and decisions are nearly instant, giving customers the freedom to shop right away, for every item available in-store or online.

Responsible Way to Pay: Sezzle empowers shoppers to stick to their budget while enjoying their favorite outdoor gear and accessories.

Secure and Reliable: Sezzle utilizes security measures to safeguard customer information and transactions, ensuring a secure shopping experience.

Customers can visit their nearest Sportsman's Warehouse location or shop online at https://www.sportsmans.com/ to experience the convenience and flexibility of Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later service.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B corp on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for both in-store and online purchases. When consumers sign-up, decisioning is quick, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building program, Sezzle Up.

