Biolubricants Market Size & Trends Global Analysis Report 2023-2030: Environmental Regulations Propel Biolubricants Market Toward Significant Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biolubricants Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Vegetable Oil, Animal Oil), By Application, By End-use (Industrial, Commercial Transportation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biolubricants market size is forecast to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.
Increasing passenger car sales in emerging economies is one of the major drivers of industry expansion in recent years. The favorable regulatory framework is expected to encourage the production & consumption of bio-based lubricants over the forecast period. The U.S. EPA has implemented regulations that require all marine vessels to obtain the mandatory Vessel General Permit (VGP) for plying in the U.S. waters & also utilize environment-friendly, acceptable lubricants in all oil-to-sea interfaces.
Various environmental issues associated with conventional lubricants are driving the demand for vegetable & plant-based lubricants. The product segment is anticipated to benefit from the growing demand from industrial & transportation sectors in developed regions.
Vegetable oil was the leading raw material used for biolubricants with a commanding share of 88.1% in 2015. They are also expected to witness the highest growth of 7.6% over the forecast period.
Market Report Highlights
- Increasing cost competitiveness of advanced biolubricants, specifically on account of high crude oil prices in the future, is a significant factor driving their demand in automotive applications
- Automotive engine oils dominate the industry, since these oils exceed the performance of conventional engine oils Developments resulting in better oxidation resistance of vegetable oils and improved functionality are expected to drive the segment growth
- North America dominated the biolubricants market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2022. The region is technologically mature compared to others such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.
- Regulations have played a huge role in shaping the consumer base for bio-based products in the U.S. Currently, the U.S. accounts for nearly 80% of the North American market in terms of volume.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2461.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3730 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Biolubricants Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Biolubricants Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis
4.1. List of Suppliers
4.2. Kraljic Matrix
4.3. Sourcing Best Practices
4.4. Negotiation Strategies
Chapter 5. Biolubricants: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Vegetable Oil
5.4. Animal Oil
Chapter 6. Biolubricants: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways
6.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Industrial
6.4. Commercial Transportation
6.5. Consumer Automotive
Chapter 7. Biolubricants: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways
7.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
7.3. Transportation
7.4. Industrial
Chapter 8. Biolubricants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Market Participant Categorization
- TotalEnergies
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Shell plc
- CASTROL LIMITED
- PETRONAS Lubricants International
- Kluber Lubrication
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Chevron Corporation
- Albemarle Corporation
- FUCHS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmlmir
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.