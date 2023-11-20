Biolubricants Market Size & Trends Global Analysis Report 2023-2030: Environmental Regulations Propel Biolubricants Market Toward Significant Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biolubricants Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Vegetable Oil, Animal Oil), By Application, By End-use (Industrial, Commercial Transportation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biolubricants market size is forecast to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing passenger car sales in emerging economies is one of the major drivers of industry expansion in recent years. The favorable regulatory framework is expected to encourage the production & consumption of bio-based lubricants over the forecast period. The U.S. EPA has implemented regulations that require all marine vessels to obtain the mandatory Vessel General Permit (VGP) for plying in the U.S. waters & also utilize environment-friendly, acceptable lubricants in all oil-to-sea interfaces.



Various environmental issues associated with conventional lubricants are driving the demand for vegetable & plant-based lubricants. The product segment is anticipated to benefit from the growing demand from industrial & transportation sectors in developed regions.



Vegetable oil was the leading raw material used for biolubricants with a commanding share of 88.1% in 2015. They are also expected to witness the highest growth of 7.6% over the forecast period.



Market Report Highlights

Increasing cost competitiveness of advanced biolubricants, specifically on account of high crude oil prices in the future, is a significant factor driving their demand in automotive applications

Automotive engine oils dominate the industry, since these oils exceed the performance of conventional engine oils Developments resulting in better oxidation resistance of vegetable oils and improved functionality are expected to drive the segment growth

North America dominated the biolubricants market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2022. The region is technologically mature compared to others such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Regulations have played a huge role in shaping the consumer base for bio-based products in the U.S. Currently, the U.S. accounts for nearly 80% of the North American market in terms of volume.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2461.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3730 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Biolubricants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Biolubricants Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies



Chapter 5. Biolubricants: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Vegetable Oil

5.4. Animal Oil



Chapter 6. Biolubricants: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Commercial Transportation

6.5. Consumer Automotive



Chapter 7. Biolubricants: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Biolubricants Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Biolubricants Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Transportation

7.4. Industrial



Chapter 8. Biolubricants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

TotalEnergies

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

CASTROL LIMITED

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Kluber Lubrication

Emery Oleochemicals

Chevron Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

FUCHS

