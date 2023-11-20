Lotan Holdings Inc. acquires securities of Fox River Resources Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Lotan Holdings Inc. (“Lotan”), of 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1, announces that it has acquired 75,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of Fox River Resources Corporation (“Fox River”), on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Transaction”). Lotan now owns or has control of 6,477,600 Shares of Fox River, or approximately 10.05% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Fox River.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Lotan held 6,402,600 Shares representing approximately 9.93% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Fox River. Immediately after the Transaction, Lotan held 6,477,600 common shares representing 10.05% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fox River.

Lotan acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may acquire additional securities or dispose of existing securities of Fox River, in the market or privately, from time to time as circumstances warrant. The securities of Lotan set out above are held directly, and not through control of another entity.

Fox River trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FOX”.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Fox River in connection with this acquisition is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting Lotan at 416-646-7325.

Lotan Holdings Inc.