Bouygues: disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 20/11/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, and 15 November 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 34.2686 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 november 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 34.5525 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 november 2023 FR0000120503 35,648 34.8378 XPAR

