Global Baby Pacifier Market Opportunity and Forecast Report 2023-2028: Increasing Birth Rates Drive Demand for Comfort and Safety

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby pacifier market is experiencing significant growth, driven by multiple factors. In 2022, the market reached a valuation of US$ 397.6 million, with expectations to surge to US$ 560.8 million by 2028, reflecting a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Key Market Trends:

The primary driver of the global baby pacifier market is the increasing global birth rate. Rising birth rates result in a higher demand for baby accessories, including pacifiers, which provide temporary distraction, aid in soothing babies to sleep, and alleviate discomfort during travel. Rapidly changing lifestyles and the growing disposable income of individuals also contribute to market growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to cater to target customers more effectively. For instance, companies like Smilo (Momma Goose Inc.) have introduced pacifiers sized according to a baby's age, expanding within the mouth for optimal support. Additionally, these companies are developing pacifiers that reduce air intake in toddlers, helping prevent gassy stomach issues.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby pacifier market and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type, size, and distribution channel.

Type:

Single-piece Baby Pacifier

Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier

Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The competitive landscape of the industry features key players, including:

Angelcare USA LLC

Baby Shusher LLC

Doddle & Co

Handi-Craft Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Mam Babyartikel Gmbh

Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Natursutten ApS

Newell Brands Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

The Natural Baby Company LLC

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby pacifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby pacifier market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby pacifier market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7y0ey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.