Paris, November 20, 2023

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 13 to 14, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 13 to 14, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/11/2023FR001045120319 265 19,8128XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/11/2023FR001045120315 854 19,7671CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/11/2023FR00104512034 393 19,7444TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/11/2023FR00104512034 338 19,7294AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/11/2023FR00104512034 819 19,9805XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

