Paris, November 20, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 13 to 14, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 13 to 14, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2023 FR0010451203 19 265 19,8128 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2023 FR0010451203 15 854 19,7671 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 393 19,7444 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 338 19,7294 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 819 19,9805 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment