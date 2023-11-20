NeuShield Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NeuShield to its 2023 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This annual list, previously known as CRN Emerging Vendors, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.



Companies on the 2023 Stellar Startups list are all six years old or younger. They are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

NeuShield earned a spot on CRN’s 2023 Stellar Startups list, thanks to its Mirror Shielding technology which allows customers to get back on their feet quickly with instant data recovery following a data loss event. This unique technology is a game changer for our customers helping them to sleep at night knowing their data and systems are protected even if they are hit with fully undetectable (FUD) ransomware, or other data loss event.

The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

“With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies.”

“Our recognition on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list highlights our commitment to delivering technology that enables customers to quickly recover from a data loss event, like a ransomware attack,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, the Chief Executive Officer at NeuShield. “This honor fuels our dedication to continue to innovate and provide sophisticated, yet accessible tools for the channel to help our joint customers.”

The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

