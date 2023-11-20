Symphony Solutions Expands Partnership with Optimove: Redefining iGaming Personalization with AI (Artificial Intelligence)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Solutions, a leading software development company, announced it has expanded its partnership with Optimove. Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing solution for the iGaming industry. Symphony Solutions brings to the table its unparalleled expertise in online gambling software development. This collaboration marks a significant development in iGaming, advancing personalized user experiences driven by artificial intelligence (AI).





The Optimove/Symphony partnership began with Graphyte in 2018, a company acquired by Optimove in 2022. Graphyte is now Opti-X.





The expanded partnership includes Optimove's advanced CRM Marketing capabilities. Symphony Solutions is poised to deliver an even richer and more personalized gaming journey with the combination of Optimove with Opti-X's AI-driven personalization. The Optimove/Symphony collaboration empowers online gambling operators with the tools they need to excel in customer loyalty and retention.





Optimove is renowned for its data-driven multi-channel marketing approach, focusing on starting all marketing with the customer. By leveraging customer data to orchestrate emotionally intelligent communications, Optimove has excelled in creating meaningful online interactions. The synergy between Optimove's CRM Marketing prowess, Opti-X's AI capabilities, and Symphony's online gambling development proficiency promises to redefine how online gambling operators engage with their players. This partnership is expected to drive growth and ensure a roster of satisfied customers.





Said Valentina Synenka, VP Chief Marketing Officer at Symphony Solutions, “With Optimove, Symphony Solutions elevates online gambling experiences to new heights, ensuring that players keep coming back for more. With Optimove, we can ensure that operators deliver impeccable personalized experiences to their players.”



Added Erk Holt, VP of Channels for Optimove, “Symphony has an incredible track record in delivering unmatched player satisfaction, building unwavering loyalty, and achieving remarkable business growth in the online gambling sector. We believe this expanded partnership will be a boon to gaming operators.”



About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a Cloud and AI-driven IT company headquartered in the Netherlands. It stands as a premier software provider of custom iGaming, Healthcare, and Airline solutions. With a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest quality of service, the company offers expertise in full-cycle software development, cloud engineering, data and analytics, AI services, digital marketing orchestration, and more. Since its founding in 2008, Symphony Solutions has been serving more than 35 international clients, including notable names such as Ladbrokes Coral, William Hill, Caesars Entertainment, and Editec, primarily in Western Europe and North America. For more information, visit: https://symphony-solutions.com/



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.





It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.





In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.





Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector. For more information go to Optimove.com