US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market Forecast Report to 2030: Growing Demand for Interoperability and Coordination

The "US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Cyber, Space), Application (JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), Communication, SATCOM, Computers, and AI, Networks), Solution - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US JADC2 Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.7 % during the forecast period.

Due to several factors, the market for JADC2 is expanding significantly. Complex, multi-domain operations demand seamless integration, real-time data sharing, and rapid decision-making. As technology advances, the demand for advanced communication, AI-driven analytics, and interoperable systems grows, driving the expansion of the JADC2 market.

Land: The highest CAGR of the US JADC2 Market by Platform Segment during the forecast period

The US JADC2 market, based on platform, has been segmented into land, naval, airborne, space, and cyber., Land Segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Modern warfare scenarios increasingly involve complex and integrated battlespaces where land operations play a central role. The ability to coordinate and synchronize ground forces with assets in other domains is crucial for mission success. JADC2's emphasis on real-time data sharing, communication, and decision-making aligns perfectly with the dynamic and fluid nature of land-based operations.

JADC2 Specific: The fastest growing segment of the JADC2 Market by Application during the forecast period

The US Joint All Domain Command and Control market, based on application, has been segmented into JADC2 Specific, Command & Control (C2), communication, SATCOM, Computer and AI, and Networks. JADC2 specifically comprises programs that include Air Force's ABMS (Advanced Battle Management System), Army's Project Convergence, and Navy's Project Overmatch. These programs seek to seamlessly integrate land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace capabilities, enhancing decision-making, interoperability, and situational awareness. JADC2 envisions a networked environment where data from sensors, intelligence sources, and communication systems are rapidly processed using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. This real-time analysis enables commanders to make informed choices in rapidly evolving scenarios. JADC2 initiatives also focus on creating a unified digital architecture that allows different branches of the military, allies, and partners to collaborate effectively.

Software: The Largest segment of the US JADC2 Market by solution during the forecasted period

JADC2 software, with its emphasis on open architecture and standardized protocols, enables seamless communication and coordination between different platforms and units. This enhances joint and coalition operations, allowing forces to collaborate effectively in multi-domain scenarios. The rise of autonomous systems, cyber threats, and the need for efficient resource allocation further accentuates the importance of JADC2 software. As military forces seek to maintain a competitive edge, the software's ability to provide real-time synchronization, situational awareness, and mission flexibility positions it as a critical enabler of success in the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.7% Regions Covered United States



