Global System Integration Market Size to Exceed USD 1487.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 15.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global System Integration Market Size is to grow from USD 355.98 Billion in 2022 to USD 1487.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 15.4% during the projected period.

The process of integrating all of an organization's virtual and physical components is known as system integration. Among the physical components are various machine systems, computer equipment, inventory, and so on. The virtual components are data saved in databases, software, and apps. The basic purpose of system integration is to merge all of these components so that they operate as a single integrated system. As more enterprises and governments employ technology-based solutions, the need for these systems to be linked grows in importance for cost-effectiveness, enhanced functionality, and flexibility. Because of the variety of solutions spanning cloud platforms, on-premises systems, and third-party apps, integration is necessary for continuous service. The increasing use of cloud computing, as well as the expanding number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), are moving the global system integration market ahead. While North America and Europe used to be key system integration markets due to their early adoption of technologies, regions such as Asia-Pacific are experiencing tremendous growth as a result of increased digitization and the development of the information technology (IT) industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global System Integration Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vertical Integration, Horizontal Integration, Point-to-Point Integration, Others) By Service (Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration, Data Integration, Business Consulting, Others), By Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Defense & Security, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-Commerce, Education, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032 ".

The horizontal integration segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global system integration market is segmented into the vertical integration, horizontal integration, point-to-point integration, and others. Among these, the horizontal integration segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 36.2% over the forecast period. This is largely due to its adaptability and agility, which allow organizations to efficiently link a diverse variety of technologies from various operating systems and manufacturers. Many businesses nowadays use this strategy to meet their expanding IT infrastructures and the need for multiple systems to work together.

The application integration segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global System Integration Market during the forecast period.

Based on the service, the global system integration market is classified into infrastructure integration, application integration, data integration, business consulting, and others. Among these, the application integration segment is expected to hold the largest share of the System Integration market during the forecast period. As companies become more reliant on a range of software solutions and platforms to function and service their consumers, it is vital that these programs work together. Application integration is concerned with ensuring that different software applications, platforms, and systems can successfully communicate with one another. The increased demand for application integration services has been fueled by the need for seamless system compatibility.

The IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 38.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the global system integration market is segmented into oil & gas, IT & telecom, defense & security, BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, education, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.2% over the forecast period, because of the rapid evolution of technology in this industry and the requirement for smooth integration of various IT systems and telecom services. This industry combines various information technology systems, networks, and telecommunications equipment. Many telecom businesses are diversifying their operations in response to the increased need for telecommunications systems to improve network coverage.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the presence of major multinational corporations, technological advancements, and significant investment in IT infrastructure and services. North America, particularly the United States, has traditionally been at the forefront of technical advancement. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing rapid digitalization and technological innovation, led by economic behemoths such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce are driving up demand for system integration services in the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing rapid digitalization and technological innovation, led by economic behemoths such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce are driving up demand for system integration services in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global System Integration Market include Capgemini, INTECH, Infosys, Fujitsu, SAP, Oracle, General Dynamics, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Fortinet, Inc., TCS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and among others.

Recent Market Developments

On July 2023, Olympus Corporation has announced the release of their latest procedure room visualization and integration solution, the EASYSUITETM ES-IP system. The ES-IP system, the next generation of EASYSUITE, is a modular, scalable, workflow-based solution. The new Olympus digital hub is at its heart, providing the ability to run current software programs as well as potential future Olympus multi-specialty applications (apps).

