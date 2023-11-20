Associa Donates 300 Bikes To Disadvantaged Kids

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that its 1st annual Big Bike Giveaway charity event was a huge success. Thanks to a $50,000 donation from the company, 300 North Texas kids will receive a brand-new bike this Christmas. Approximately 275 Associa team members and executives spent their day at the company’s Client Shared Services Center assembling the bikes.

The assembled bikes were then handed over to North Texas non-profit organizations for distribution to kids in need who otherwise might not experience the joy of Santa visiting their house this Christmas. Representatives from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dallas, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas, Community Partners of Dallas, and Bridge Builders were among those organizations on hand to assist with assembly of the bikes and accept delivery.

“I want to personally thank those team members and leaders who volunteered their time and energy to make this event a tremendous success,” said Associa Chairman and CEO John Carona. “Thanks to their generosity and support, 300 kids throughout North Texas will have a Christmas to remember. Our goal is to repeat this event next year on an even larger scale.”

