Recovery First Treatment Center Announces Second Community Talk on Forgiveness and Reconciliation in Recovery

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in South Florida, is hosting an upcoming community talk on the topic of "Moving Beyond the Past: Forgiveness and Reconciliation in Recovery." Addiction can take a toll on relationships, eroding trust, straining communication, and causing emotional and physical intimacy to suffer. Addiction can also cause individuals to engage in risky behavior and experience extreme mood swings, leading to social isolation and strained relationships. To address these issues, the live webinar will focus on the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the recovery process.



The upcoming talk will be held on November 21 at 6 pm ET with Recovery First’s Clinical Director, Dr. Jesus Perez. To join the live virtual event, visit

"Forgiveness is not about forgetting or excusing harmful behavior," says Dr. Perez. "It's about making a conscious decision to let go of anger, resentment, or bitterness. It's a process that takes time and effort, but it can be a powerful tool for healing both for the person in recovery and their family."

To address these issues, the webinar will focus on the power of forgiveness and reconciliation in the recovery process. Dr. Perez will discuss the definition of forgiveness and its impact on reducing anger, anxiety, and depression, while increasing hope and self-esteem. Forgiveness is a personal decision that does not require reconciliation and is a conscious decision to let go of anger, resentment, or bitterness. The internal forgiveness process and how to start the reconciliation process will also be discussed.

Individuals and families affected by addiction are invited to join this insightful webinar. The goal is to provide support and guidance to those struggling with addiction and to demonstrate the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the healing process.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Registration is not required.

"The evidence shows that having supportive relationships with caring family, partners, and friends proves to be helpful for individuals' ability to abstain from substances and maintain sobriety," says Denise O’Connell, Recovery First Treatment Center CEO. "We started our community talk series to be a resource for those impacted by addiction. Our webinars provide a safe space for people to learn and ask questions and connect to an addiction expert who understands what they're going through."

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is located in Hollywood, FL. Recovery First treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 954-835-4575.

