BigShort.com Wins Best Order Flow Analytics at Benzinga Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigShort.com was recently named to the Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers and recognized as the platform with the Best Order Flow Analytics. The awards, which honor those making substantial contributions to disruptive innovation in fintech, also named BigShort.com as a Finalist in the Best New Product category. Co-founders, CEO Tae-Hwan Jo, COO Sara Binns and CTO Andrew Lim accepted the award in Manhattan.



BigShort.com is the first-of-its-kind data visualization platform for retail traders and the only platform that lets traders catch real-time covert Smart Money activity, visualized in a clear, immediately actionable form. Streaming charts visualize dark pool, option flow, and market maker manipulation data on one consolidated screen, providing a total view of the market empowers subscribers to quickly interpret the magnitude of incoming data. As a result, the platform cuts down the decision-making process and allows retail traders to make more informed trades while avoiding exploitation by industry whales.

“We’re honored that the Benzinga team recognizes that BigShort.com is a true game changer,” said Tae-Hwan Jo, Co-Founder and CEO of BigShort.com. “We’re here to level the playing field for retail traders, giving them superior real-time charts that give show a total market view.”

The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives striving to revolutionize fintech. From deeply established companies, to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology, and financial literacy.

“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO, Jason Raznick. “Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech.”

About BigShort.com

Founded in Camas, Washington, BigShort.com’s mission is to empower retail traders by providing real-time data visualizations and insights that reveal the actions of market makers. BigShort.com sets itself apart from others in the space with its proprietary indicators. The industry-disruptive tech allows traders to make better informed trades. To learn more, visit https://bigshort.com/.

About Benzinga

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. The firm’s core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence. In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

