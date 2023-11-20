SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Vicor Corporation(VICR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Vicor Corporation ("Vicor") (NASDAQ: VICR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 24, 2023, Vicor announced inline 3Q23 results and 4Q23 guidance but backlog continued to decrease and “bookings remained weak.” Analysts commented that management’s reluctance to discuss AI platforms announced in the previous quarter “shows a shrink in opportunity.” Following this news, Vicor’s stock price fell by $14.14 per share, or approximately 26% to close at $39.05 per share. . To obtain additional information, go to:

