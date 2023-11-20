SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix ") (NASDAQ: OFIX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 12, 2023, Orthofix announced the “the unanimous decision by the Board’s independent directors to terminate for cause” Orthofix’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer due to alleged violations of the Company’s Code of Conduct. Following this news, Orthofix’s stock price fell by $5.62 per share, or approximately 30%, to close at $13.01 per share. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/orthofix-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=56250&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com