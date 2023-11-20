Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards $15.12 million in Affordable Housing Program grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or the Bank) has awarded $15.12 million in affordable housing grants to 32 affordable housing developments in Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky through the Bank’s 2023 Affordable Housing Program (AHP). These AHP grants of up to $600,000 will support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties for use as affordable homes.



Last year, the Bank awarded more than $7 million, making this year’s AHP grant distribution a 114% increase in funds supporting affordable housing. As a result of the AHP grants, more than 1,150 units of affordable housing will be created or rehabilitated in the neighborhoods and communities where the Bank’s member financial institutions do business.

“This year we were thrilled to offer an increase of funds dedicated to our Affordable Housing Program,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP/Community Investment and Strategic Planning Officer. “After a rigorous application review process, these 32 projects really stood out for their commitment to serving our communities by creating affordable housing. We are excited to see our grant dollars at work and the positive impact these projects will have on the communities we serve.”

Each year, FHLBank Indianapolis offers AHP grants through a competitive application process. Local non-profits, economic development groups or developers can partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution to submit an application.

Notable highlights of this year’s award-winning projects:

94% of projects awarded strive to stabilize neighborhoods through preservation, infill development, blight elimination, main street revitalization, and/or developing projects within targeted investment areas.

Six homeownership projects have been awarded, five of which will create new homeownership opportunities for up to 42 families and one that will provide much needed repairs for 25 existing homes.

67% of homeownership and 19% of rental projects awarded will serve low-income minority areas.



INDIANA RECIPIENTS

Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor 2023 Habitat for Humanity Fields at Highland Affordable Homeownership Project Mishawaka, Ind. 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County 2023 Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Harrison Avenue Affordable Homeownership Project South Bend, Ind. 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Aspen Meadows Salem, Ind. Old National Bank Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation Butler Townhouses Butler, Ind. Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company Inspiration Ministries Inc. Center for Women and Children Evansville, Ind. Old National Bank Evansville Rescue Mission, Inc. Dillsboro Village Apartments Low Income Senior Rental Rehab Project Dillsboro, Ind. The Napoleon State Bank LifeTime Resources, Inc. Fortify Home Auburn, Ind. Community State Bank Fortify Home, LLC Greater Indianapolis Habitat – Scattered Sites Indianapolis Old National Bank Habitat for Humanity Indianapolis Home Stabilization Program Indianapolis Merchants Bank of Indiana NeighborLink Indianapolis Foundation Hope’s Landing Warsaw, Ind. Lake City Bank Housing for Hope, Inc. The Jeffersonian Lafayette, Ind. Old National Bank Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. Liberty Somerset, LLC Princeton, Ind. German American Bank Access Group Wellness Project Corporation One Community Corydon, Ind. First Savings Bank Blue River Services, Inc. Scattered Site 2023-2024 Elkhart, Ind. 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc. Snowy Owl Commons Lafayette, Ind. Old National Bank Area IV Development, Inc. Southwind Apartments Mount Vernon, Ind. German American Bank Access Group Wellness Project Corporation Temple Avenue Townhomes Indianapolis The National Bank of Indianapolis Englewood Community Development Corporation Thunder Pointe Fort Wayne, Ind. Community State Bank Brightpoint West Baden Lofts West Baden Springs, Ind. Merchants Bank of Indiana TWG Development, LLC Westdale Darby Kokomo, Ind. Community First Bank of Indiana Four Rivers Resource Services, Inc.

KENTUCKY RECIPIENTS

Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Re:Center Ministries Louisville Old National Bank ReCenter Ministries

MICHIGAN RECIPIENTS

Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor 121 Catherine Ann Arbor, Mich. Chelsea State Bank Ann Arbor Housing Development Corporation 4401 Rosa Parks Detroit Independent Bank Cinnaire Solutions Corporation 48 Bridge Street Duplex Petoskey Mich. Charlevoix State Bank Northern Homes Community Development Corporation Allen Manor Grand Rapids, Mich. Mercantile Bank Samaritas The Anchor at Mariners Inn Detroit Independent Bank Cinnaire Solutions Corporation Benson House Grand Rapids, Mich. West Michigan Community Bank 70x7 Life Recovery Brush Park Apartments Detroit Independent Bank MHT Housing Inc. Garfield Landing Sault Ste Marie, Mich. Central Savings Bank Community Housing Network, Inc. Holcomb School Detroit Security Credit Union Communities First Immanuel Village Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Isabella Bank Samaritas Rivertown Housing Cheboygan, Mich. CORE Community Partners Cheboygan Housing Commission

