Ideagen recognized as a "leader" and "innovator" in process safety management software by independent research firm.

Nottingham UK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideagen, a leading provider of software solutions for governance, risk and compliance, has been recognized as a both 'leader' and 'innovator' in the latest Verdantix Green Quadrant report for Process Safety Management (PSM) software.

Ideagen EHS was classed as a 'leader' and Ideagen DevonWay an 'innovator' in the report, solidifying the company's position as a trusted provider of environmental health and safety solutions.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report is widely regarded as an authoritative evaluation of software vendors in the PSM space, providing valuable insights for businesses seeking to enhance their safety management practices.

This recognition highlights Ideagen's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to organizations to effectively manage risks and ensure the safety of their people and operations.

Both Ideagen solutions scored highly in a number of areas including a perfect 3.0/3.0 (Ideagen DevonWay) and near-perfect 2.7/3.0 (Ideagen EHS) for mobile app product architecture. Both also scored 2.0/3.0 in incident management.

The report stated: "Ideagen EHS offers a robust and user-friendly PSM software suite – particularly its mobile app capabilities."

It went on to say: "Similarly, the firm delivers strong results for incident management, scoring a 2.0/3.0 – accommodating the entire process of managing incidents from identification and categorization to RCA and action item verification."

Ideagen DevonWay received above average scored in five out of six technical categories with Verdantix stating: "The Ideagen DevonWay platform provides strong process safety management software alongside enterprise asset management, quality, EHS and ORM software to customers in highly regulated industries."

Ideagen's software offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline safety processes and promote a proactive safety culture within organizations. With robust capabilities such as incident management, risk assessments, compliance monitoring, and audit management, Ideagen's software enables businesses to identify and mitigate potential hazards, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report evaluates PSM software vendors based on various criteria, including functionality, user experience, integration capabilities, and customer satisfaction.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant report for Process Safety Management software," said Adam Cooper, Senior Vice President of Ideagen EHS.

"This achievement serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations prioritize safety, protect their employees, and maintain regulatory compliance."

Chris Moustakas, SVP of Ideagen DevonWay added: “We’re honored by our inclusion in the report, and as a recent addition to the Ideagen family we look forward to serving enterprise customers globally to not only improve their safety processes, but their quality, asset, and work management workflows as well – creating a truly digital, fully integrated environment.”

Ideagen entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DevonWay in September 2023. Due to the industries and organizations DevonWay supports, and the fact that Ideagen is headquartered in the UK, the transaction is undergoing a customary regulatory review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

To learn more about Ideagen's industry-leading PSM software and how it can transform your organization's safety management practices, visit www.ideagen.com or www.devonway.com.

