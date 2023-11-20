Herzog Wine Cellars' Alexander Valley Cabernet Wins Multiple Golds at US Competitions

Oxnard, CA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While it may not receive the fanfare of its neighboring Napa Valley, there is no argument that Sonoma has played just as important a role in the development of California wines. It was in 1832 that Spanish Franciscan monks planted the first vineyards in the present day Sonoma County. And from these vines grew what would become the empire of California wines. To this day, Sonoma cabernets are considered some of the finest in the world, providing more complexities and diversity of palate than Napa's fruit forward offerings, "cab drinker's cabs" as they've become known.

While Sonoma has a wonderful collection of smaller AVAs, few are as revered as the Alexander Valley. With a diversity of climate and areas that sit adjacent to the highly touted Russian River and the Chalk Hill, Alexander Valley cabernets are some of the most complex and sophisticated cabs in the world, mirroring the flavor profiles of the legendary Bordeaux wines. And it is from the Alexander Valley that Herzog Wine Cellars produces one of its most sought after and awarded wines.

In just the past two years, the Herzog Special Reserve Alexander Valley Cabernet has won a multitude of awards, including a Double Gold/Best Cab at the San Francisco Intl Wine Competition, and gold medals from the Critics Challenge, Harvest Terroir Challenge, Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, and the Sunset International Wine Competition. With the latest vintage, the 2021, just finding its way into the marketplace, the Alexander Valley is shaping up to have another banner year with one of its best expressions to date.

Herzog's Special Reserve Alexander Valley Cabernet is available at select retailers worldwide and at herzogwine.com.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com.

