Arctic Wolf Recognized as a 2023 CDW Partner of the Year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that it was named a 2023 CDW Partner of the Year. CDW’s Partner of the Year Awards were presented on November 9 during the 2023 CDW Partner Summit in Las Vegas, honoring CDW partners that represent the power of modern, customer-first partnerships and provided exemplary products, programs, solutions and services to support CDW and its customers throughout the year.



With the number of cyber-attacks continuing to rise, global companies are striving to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape in the face of a shortage of qualified cybersecurity talent, ongoing economic uncertainty, and the lack of a unifying security platform that can help their internal teams manage the barrage of alerts produced by their disparate security tools. The global partnership between Arctic Wolf and CDW ensures organizations of virtually any size can get access to the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, which aims to help organizations tackle digital threats through an operations-first approach. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is a market-leading solution that makes it fast and easy to enable 24×7 security operations at the push of a button.

“Being named a CDW Partner of the Year winner is an honor and milestone in our relationship with CDW. This strong partnership wasn’t built overnight but working alongside each other to provide world-class technological solutions to our customers has produced a winning formula, said Will Briggs, senior vice president, channel sales, Arctic Wolf. “We look forward to continuing to forge an unbeatable partnership with CDW by protecting and delighting our customers on their journey to end cyber risk.”

This recognition from CDW is the latest validation from the channel community that consistently recognizes Arctic Wolf for its 100% go-to-market partner model and disruptive cybersecurity innovations. Recognized for its world-class go-to-market programs, segment leadership, and category-leading solutions, Arctic Wolf has accomplished impressive scale and growth over the past nine years.

In the last 12 months, Arctic Wolf has been honored with a 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Award, a five-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, and was named one of the 20 Coolest Risk, Threat Intelligence And Security Operations Companies Of 2023: The Security 100.

CDW Partner of the Year Awards are based on input from CDW’s sales team and other departments such as product and partner management, marketing and integrated technology solutions. Additional selection criteria include growth of the partners’ sales through CDW, overall profitability at CDW and market strategy alignment.

“Each year during CDW’s Partner Summit, we look forward to celebrating the outstanding efforts of our partner community. We are excited to honor our 2023 CDW Partner of the Year award recipients and their efforts to empower our mutual customers with industry leading solutions and services together,” said Aletha Noonan, senior vice president of product and partner management. “We congratulate Arctic Wolf and thank them for their continued commitment to CDW and representing the winning formula for modern partnerships.”

CDW also recognized Arctic Wolf’s Channel Sales Director Craig Langer with a 2023 Channel Account Manager of the Year award. Since joining Arctic Wolf in 2019, Craig has led a team that has demonstrated an acumen for cultivating business success between shared customers, fostering a dynamic relationship with CDW, and emphasizing Arctic Wolf as a leading customer choice for security operations solutions in the channel.

The individual award winners were chosen for their outstanding leadership and for providing excellent service to CDW’s coworkers, customers and communities.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 4.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Bianca Gorospe

bianca.gorospe@arcticwolf.com

650-392-4457

© 2023 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.