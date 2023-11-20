Ethan Allen, The Interior Design Destination, Celebrates Grand Reopenings

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen recently hosted Grand Reopening celebrations in many of its Design Centers as part of a series of events unveiling the company’s reinvention as the Interior Design Destination.



Each ribbon-cutting offered guests a chance to peruse new products, meet each location’s interior designers and experience the newly refreshed and reimagined Design Center. Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO, personally attended the New York City and Marlton, New Jersey events.

“We are celebrating our 91st year and have always focused on the concept of constant reinvention. We have made major investments in technology in all areas, most recently empowering our interior designers to work with clients by combining personal service and technology,” Mr. Kathwari noted.





“We have developed a strong network of entrepreneurial leaders and interior designers as well as strengthened our product offerings under the umbrella of classics with a modern perspective. We’ve made major investments in our North American manufacturing, where we produce about 75% of our products. In addition, we’ve developed a unique and efficient logistics system, which enables us to deliver our products at one cost nationally,” Mr. Kathwari continued.

During the next few months, Grand Reopening events will continue to roll out in even more locations. Images from each celebration will be featured at www.ethanallen.com/grandreopenings.

“We are proud to celebrate our culture of constant reinvention, excited to start the next phase of Ethan Allen’s journey, and pleased to welcome both present and future clients to the Interior Design Destination,” Mr. Kathwari concluded.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted

Vice President, Marketing

203.743.8565

catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/271637c9-46ce-4236-b505-0667d444bc3e